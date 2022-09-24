Wellens 'proud' to watch Leyton Orient win at Barrow

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens admitted he was proud to stand on the sideline and watch his side beat Barrow in their top-of-the-table clash.

Paul Smyth put the League Two leaders ahead after their long trip north and Idris El Mizouni netted his first goal for the club to seal a 2-0 win which extended their unbeaten start to the season to 10 games and left them five points clear at the summit.

And Wellens was pleased to see his side dig deep to weather an early storm before imposing themselves on the action.

"First half an hour was a struggle, they started with real tempo, real energy," he told the club website.

"Something good is going on here, Pete [Wild] has done a fantastic job, big crowd for them, so it was tough for the first half hour, we had to dig in.

Leyton Orient's Jordan Brown challenges Barrow's Josh Gordon - Credit: PA

"We knew that the game was going to change a little bit, because we didn't feel those intensity levels could be kept up by Barrow.

"We got a goal, but the few minutes before that we won every second ball, we started to get in a few patterns of play which we wanted to work on, and then we scored a goal and saw the first half our pretty comfortably."

Smyth made the breakthrough after a fine run and pass from Theo Archibald, tucking the ball into the corner of the net on 36 minutes.

Leyton Orient's Charlie Kelman and Barrow's Niall Canavan battle for the ball - Credit: PA

And after George Moncur volleyed just wide, Smyth was twice denied by Paul Farman and Omar Beckles headed over.

El Mizouni fired into the bottom corner from 25 yards to double the advantage, though, and Wellens added: "Second half, a team of men. Real good decisions, real professional away performance, we deserved the 2-0 win.

"I was proud to stand on the sideline with them lads. And for 258 supporters to travel, the prices of trains and what have you, which is an absolute disgrace at the moment, brilliant.

"I'm pleased for them and hope they enjoy the weekend because they deserve it. For 258 to come up here is fantastic."

Moncur echoed those sentiments, adding: "It's what it's all about, especially seeing them coming up in that number. You're lucky to probably get 10 up here, let alone that amount, so fair play to all of them, it's great support for the club.