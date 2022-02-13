Jackett: Relegation battle rather than promotion push now for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett admitted his side are now more focused on avoiding relegation than pushing for promotion, following a 2-0 home defeat against Salford City.

Second-half goals from Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell sent O's to a seventh loss in nine League Two outings, leaving them in 16th place just seven points above the bottom two and 15 adrift of the play-off places.

And Jackett said fears of the drop have been looming, telling the club's website: "They did a few weeks ago. We've needed to get going, really put the performances in and also we haven't reacted well to situations, that's the biggest frustration for the group.

"There's a few minutes in the second half at 0-0 where Aaron (Drinan) goes through and unfortunately misses that opportunity, his pace is very, very good.

"From a real good opportunity one end, we've gone 1-0 down the other and the frustrating thing for me is from 1-0 down.

"I understand there's a process, we could've been 1-0 up and then we're 1-0 down. But from 1-0 down I felt we fell away quite badly and that's the alarming thing, definitely. That's what we have to address because things like that happen and we have to respond better than we did going 1-0 down."

Aaron Drinan and Ethan Coleman had chances in the opening stages for the hosts, while Lawrence Vigouroux saved well from Corrie Ndaba.

And Drinan spurned another opportunity after beating the offside trap, before Shephard's opener moments later.

Jackett said he was disappointed to see how conceding the first goal impacted his players, adding: "It was a poor second half for us. In the first half there was some promise in the way we were trying to approach things, the way we were closing down, the balls we got into the box. We did get down the sides a little bit and got balls in the box pretty well.

"When things go wrong for us we fall away and fall away quickly and fall away quite a long way. That's the frustrating thing. It's been a feature of this run. We're in the game, definitely in the game, but a sequence in that second half and from then on is the disappointing part.

"Salford just had a little bit too much for us in that second-half period and it's a real frustration for me.

"Those boys have got to be able to battle it through, they're the players on the pitch and we have to encourage them all of the time, give them the right information, and make sure they get supported because we need to turn this round."