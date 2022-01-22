News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Match Report

League Two

Leyton Orient F.C

0


Port Vale F.C

0


Orient have to settle for point against Port Vale



Lee Power

Published: 5:19 PM January 22, 2022
Harry Smith of Leyton Orient and Lewis Cass of Port Vale battle for the ball

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient and Lewis Cass of Port Vale battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient had to settle for a point after a goalless stalemate at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett's men, having signed Otis Khan in midweek but lost Craig Clay for the rest of the season due to injury, saw Harry Smith denied after only three minutes.

And Aaron Drinan fired just over the crossbar on 13 minutes after collecting a loose ball and advancing on goal before letting fly.

Drinan and Dan Moss combined to set up Paul Smyth soon after but his half volley found the side netting.

And the hosts had penalty appeals waved away eight minutes before the break when Smyth went down in the box and the referee waved play on.

Smyth sent a free-kick just over the crossbar on 42 minutes, with Khan coming on for his debut just past the hour mark.

Chances were at a premium, though, and the two sides had to settle for a share of the spoils, with Orient set to host Newport County on Tuesday.

Orient: Vigouroux, Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie, Moss (Khan 61), Kyprianou (Young 62),  Pratley, Wood, Smyth (Kemp 90), Smith, Drinan. Unused subs: Sargent, Happe, Thompson, Sotiriou.

Attendance: 5761.




