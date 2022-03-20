'Gaffer went mad' says Leyton Orient's Smyth

Paul Smyth revealed Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens 'went mad' during the half-time interval of their League Two clash with Rochdale at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Smyth had cancelled out Alex Newby's early goal, shortly before the break, with a stunning strike and second-half efforts from Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith eventually sealed a 3-1 victory.

That enabled them to end a 16-match winless run in all competitions and make it five unbeaten, following 2-2 draws with Stevenage and Colchester under intermin manager Matt Harrold and further draws at Hartlepool and Forest Green Rovers since Wellens took charge.

But Smyth told the club website: "The gaffer went mad, but he had the right to.

"The boys were just a bit slack and it took us 25 minutes to get into the game.

"He changed the formation to put two 10s to go attack and we were on the two holding midfielders, keep pressing and press and we did and the chances came and we took them."

Smyth's goal had given the home fans a lift heading into the break, with Wellens himself admitting it was a turning point.

Paul Smyth lets fly to score for Leyton Orient against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And the Northern Irishman claimed it ranks as his best goal, adding: "Finally. It was good to get it at home as well. I think I was just angry because I couldn't get on the ball. Every touch I was taking I was losing it and getting frustrated.

"I thought 'you know what, when the balls come in I'm just going to hit one and see what happens'. It went into the top corner thankfully and that gave us a platform to push on and win. It's the best."

Paul Smyth celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sotiriou claimed his fourth goal in five games to put O's ahead and Smyth then made way for Smith, who headed his 14th of the season to seal the points.

Smyth paid tribute to his fellow goalscorers and also calmed fears of any injury, having only recently returned from a punctured lung.

He continued: "He (Sotiriou) is on form, he's on fire. I just keep telling him, keep working hard and his chances will come and he keeps running and running and his chances do come and he takes them.

"Smudge scoring as well, he's been in a little bit of a drought and I'm glad to see him score again.

Harry Smith (left) celebrates scoring Leyton Orient's third goal against Rochdale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was the first time I've played 75 minutes in a long time and I'm just glad I'm able to get minutes and building a platform for myself as well, setting little goals here and there to play more minutes and keep fit and get myself up to scratch.

"(It was) just a little bit of cramp, it'll be grand."

Having moved up to 18th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, O's will now look to keep their momentum under Wellens when they head to 16th-placed Harrogate Town on Tuesday.

The North Yorkshire club have won just one of their last 10 matches and salvaged an injury-time draw with Walsall on Saturday.

"Momentum is key. Once you get a win, hopefully you get a feel for it and you just keep on winning and winning," said Smyth.

"We're in a little drought, so now we've got our first three points at home and hopefully we can take it to Harrogate and keep the momentum going and then build."