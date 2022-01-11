Smyth wants Orient to build on FA Cup showing at Oldham

Leyton Orient's Paul Smyth is hoping to build on their FA Cup performance at Swindon when they visit League Two rivals Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Smyth completed the full 90 minutes as Kenny Jackett's side, having not played since December 18, lost 2-0 to their Championship hosts at the bet365 Stadium on Sunday, and was pleased on two fronts.

"I think the boys can come away with their heads held high," he said.

"They fielded a strong team, once we've seen it we knew we had a challenge on our hands, but I thought the boys created loads of chances, and we could've took the lead early.

Some clear-cut chances, that on our day we usually take them.

"Me, four weeks out not playing a game, I was a bit rusty.

"I felt sharp, I've been working to get myself ready for this game, I got my head down and did all the recovery stuff I needed to do to get out and play, and show my stuff and I was just glad to get a full 90 minutes and feel good."

Tom Ince put Swindon ahead just before half-time and Tyrese Campbell sealed victory in the last minute, but O's went close through Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan and substitute Ruel Sotiriou, with Smyth key to creating chances.

Two penalty appeals were also waved away and Smyth added: "The FA Cup is always made for dreams for different teams, we thought we were coming here, giving it a go, what else have we got to lose, the fourth round of the FA Cup, massive pitch, a good team and I thought the boys stepped up to the plate and worked hard and done well.

"It was brilliant to have a thousand fans here, a brilliant atmosphere and pushed us the whole way and give us that little edge to keep pushing for chances and that's how we created them. They were singing, pushing us on and we felt from it.

"For us to go toe-to-toe with them the whole way, I think it was a brilliant performance from us and hopefully we can push on to Oldham.

"Big game. From the last game four weeks ago. It will be tough.

"Games like this are different. You come to a Championship team, then you go down to a League Two team, teams all play differently. It will be for us to adapt and get ready as a team and hopefully get the result."