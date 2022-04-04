'It couldn't have gone much better' says Leyton Orient's Khan

Otis Khan admitted things could not have gone much better for him in Leyton Orient's 2-0 win at former club Walsall.

Khan set up Harry Smith for the opening goal on 10 minutes, then netted a deflected second to help seal the League Two points.

A fourth win in seven games under head coach Richie Wellens lifted O's to 14th in the table and Khan told the club website: "Personally, a goal and assist it couldn't have gone much better.

"He (Smith) is a prolific goalscorer, a big man, he can also run and took that first touch. I knew if I put it into the box he would be there and he was and it was a great finish by him.

"It was just a little nick, but it was going on target and it's gone down as my goal anyway. A goal and assist isn't bad against your former team.

"I thought as a team collectively we managed the game well throughout. Delighted it has gone the way it has."

The 26-year-old Khan joined O's on an 18-month deal during the January transfer window, after a short-term deal with Walsall came to an end.

And, having made his 16th appearance for the club, he admitted it was important for O's to bounce back from their first loss under Wellens at Oldham in midweek.

"We worked on a few things, looked at a few clips, changed the team around a little bit, and it paid dividends," he added.

"We knew he wanted a reaction today and I think he got it. We didn't have one of those games like at Harrogate where we kept the ball throughout, we kept it in periods.

"But it was more of a scrappy game, managing the game, first and second balls, and I thought we did that really well.

"They got booed off at half-time, they weren't doing particularly well, playing under (Mike) Flynn beforehand, I knew he would've got into them.

"The gaffer said there'd be a reaction, get ready for it. We knew they were going to come at us, they had to, they were 2-0 down.

"But again, I thought we dealt with it really well, the game management and a lot of players working hard for each other."

And despite another lengthy away-day trip, Khan gave thanks to the 381 Orient supporters in a crowd of 4,849 who travelled to the Midlands to support the team.

He added: "They were terrific again. It's always nice when they travel all the way up here, to get a result like that."