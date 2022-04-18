Beckles 'buzzing' after double helps Leyton Orient down Swindon

Leyton Orient's Omar Beckles was delighted to see his double seal the League Two points at Swindon Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Beckles headed home from a Theo Archibald free-kick to open the scoring at the County Ground, before Hector Kyprianou saw red for a second bookable offence.

That left the visitors to play with 10 men for over 70 minutes, but they doubled their advantage when Beckles blasted home eight minutes into the second half.

The Robins halved the deficit through Josh Davison 13 minutes from time, but O's held on to take the points and ensure a happy return for head coach Richie Wellens against his former club.

"I was fortunate really. Goal ratio must be mad now with regards to how many shots on goal," Beckles told the club website.

"It's nice to score goals but more importantly it's nice to win games of football.

"Disappointed we couldn't get the clean sheet, but we put in a massive shift, so positive."

O's have now won six and drawn two of their 10 games under Wellens and climbed to 13th after this latest success, while denting Swindon's push for a play-off spot.

They were cheered on by 351 travelling fans in Wiltshire and Beckles made sure to seek them out after his second strike.

He added: "They were class, the away fans are always class. Hopefully we can continue giving them something to cheer in away games.

"And just scoring that second goal, I was buzzing, I was elated, I've never scored two in a game, so I charged straight over to them to celebrate with them, loved it."

Beckles took his tally for the season to six in 46 appearances and when asked about missing out on a hat-trick, said: "It would've been nice, but I'm content to take two."