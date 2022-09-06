Leyton Orient 'will not get carried away' says Beckles

Omar Beckles (left) says Leyton Orient will not get carried away after their fine start to the season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Omar Beckles says Leyton Orient are not going to get carried away, despite their superb start to the League Two season.

A 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers made it six for the campaign for O's and seven games unbeaten as they moved three points clear at the top.

A Josh Dacres-Cogley own goal opened the scoring at Brisbane Road, with Paul Smyth adding a late second.

And Beckles says they will continue to look to improve, with a trip to Wimbledon up next on Saturday.

"We're not going to get carried away. We're just trying to tackle it game by game and build on our performances," he told the club website.

"Performances are the main thing for us, trying to bridge that gap. Results have been amazing, but if you can bridge the gap by making sure our performances are improving and improving, I'm pretty sure we'll do well this season.

"It's nice to get three points, to be buildling on the start we've had so far and having clean sheets is what it's all about for us.

"Definitely one we've enjoyed against a good side, they will be right up there. We're staking a good claim."

Head coach Richie Wellens did not think his side were at their best, but was pleased to see them grind out a 'great win'.

And Beckles agreed with the boss, adding: "There's a lot of games we've played so far and we've maybe been a bit slack at times.

"We've been a bit fortunate to be honest, Grimsby, Mansfield, we've had opportunities where we could've conceded a few goals.

"We're definitely not feeling like we're running away with it. But we're trying to build on those clean sheets, build on those performances so far, and put away the mistakes."

Another 6,500-plus crowd watched on as O's maintained their momentum and Beckles hopes the feel-good factor at the club can inspire them to success.

"It feels like there's more of an atmosphere, we're hearing loads of different songs. It's positive when you can win games and that's what builds the positive atmosphere," he said.

"I'd like to think that, off the back of this start, regardless of how form goes, it's a long season, it's a rollercoaster.

"Whether it's good or bad, we'd like to think they're still going to remain onside. And the longer we stick together, I'm pretty sure we'll have a positive season."