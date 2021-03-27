Leyton Orient beat Oldham to claim third successive win

Published: 5:00 PM March 27, 2021

Leyton Orient secured a third successive win in League Two thanks to first-half goals from Conor Wilkinson and Dan Kemp.

Interim manager Jobi McAnuff made one change to the side that has picked up back-to-back victories by dropping himself to the bench and bringing in James Brophy who returned from suspension to make his 150th appearance for the O’s.

The first chance of the match dropped for Brophy on the edge of the box, but he couldn’t connect well with his right foot in the fifth minute.

And O's took the lead when Harry Clarke’s back pass was run down by Wilkinson who dribbled into the box before unleashing a fearsome strike in off the crossbar for his third goal in as many games in the eighth minute.

Shortly after Orient midfielder Kemp fired wide from distance as the hosts ramped up the pressure.

The visitors Nicky Adams drove at the Orient goal, before striking wide of the post in the 23rd minute and Connor McAleny hit the post just minutes later with a strike from distance which bounced off the upright before the O's cleared.

Kemp and Brophy combined excellently in the 35th minute, with the latter fizzing a low cross into the six-yard box and although Oldham goalkeeper Laurie Walker initially spilled the ball, he stopped Wilkinson from tucking home the rebound.

Orient almost doubled their lead in the 39th minute as striker Danny Johnson beat his man and drilled a shot goalbound but was denied.

And they did eventually make it 2-0 three minutes later as Kemp cut out Adams' loose ball, before jinking inside and curling a shot into the net from the edge of the box.

Johnson went close six minutes after the restart, before Ouss Cisse and Brophy combined to set up Kemp, who could not profit.

And the visitors halved the deficit just past the hour as Alfie McCalmont curled home from 20 yards.

Johnson fired wide after a flick-on by substitute Louis Dennis, who saw a shot of his own blocked by an Oldham defender on 71 minutes.

McAnuff then had an effort parried by visiting keeper Walker, before Johnson made way for Tristan Abrahams in the closing minutes.

And O's held on for another three points to maintain their momentum under McAnuff.



Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Turley, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse (McAnuff 59), Clay, Kemp, Wilkinson (Dennis 59), Brophy, Johnson (Abrahams 84).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ling, Coulson, Dayton.

Oldham Athletic: Walker, Adams, Badan (Fage 70), Jameson, Piergianni, Clarke, Whelan, McCalmont, McAleny, Keillor-Dunn, Hilssner (Diarra 55).

Unused subs: Bilboe, Borthwick-Jackson, Ntambwe, Sutton, Vaughan.