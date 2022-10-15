News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Match Report

League Two

Leyton Orient F.C

0


Northampton Town F.C

0


Leyton Orient frustrated by 10-man Northampton in stalemate

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:03 PM October 15, 2022
Richie Wellens, Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens looks on at Brisbane Road - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient were frustrated by 10-man Northampton at Brisbane Road.

Ben Fox was dismissed early in the second half for a foul on Joran Brown, but O's could not make their extra body count.

Orient had their first serious look at goal on the quarter-hour mark when Aaron Drinan flicked the ball onto George Moncur, who found Theo Archibald to tee up Paul Smyth, but his cross for Drinan went behind.

And Smyth then fired over when a long throw-in found him on 23 minutes, with a first-time effort dragged wide four minutes later.

Pinnock saw a shot deflected behind from a corner seven minutes before the break, while Tom James forced Burge to punch clear from a free-kick moments later.

And O's were inches away from breaking the deadlock on 42 minutes when Dan Happe headed against the woodwork.

The Cobblers were reduced to 10 men just four minutes after the restart when Fox was shown a straight red card for a lunging tackle on Brown.

And James forced Burge into a save low down before Lawrence Vigouroux denied Pinnock as Northampton countered.

Brown almost scored in fortuitous fashion when the ball was cleared against him and flew just wide of the post on the hour mark.

And Archibald fired wide of the near post as O's continued to push for the opener on 65 minutes.

Smyth saw Burge parry his effort 12 minutes from time, but the home side could not find a breakthrough.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James (Duke-McKenna 82), Happe, Smyth, Clay (Kelman 80), Archibald (Sotiriou 88), Brown, Moncur, Drinan, Beckles, Hunt. Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Thompson, Pratley.

Attendance: 8,716.

Football
Leyton Orient

