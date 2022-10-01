Leyton Orient see unbeaten run ended by Newport defeat

Leyton Orient saw their 10-match unbeaten run in League Two come to an end against Newport County at Brisbane Road.

And defeat saw their lead at the top of the table cut to just two points, as Northampton won at Swindon.

Tom James returned to the starting line-up in place of Jordan Brown in the only change for O's boss Richie Wellens.

And the hosts had a big let-off on two minutes as Wildig sidefooted wide when picked out in the box.

Paul Smyth curled wide from 25 yards after some good build-up play at the other end, then saw his cutback pushed away by the visiting keeper on six minutes.

And O's were inches away moments later when Jayden Sweeney whipped in a cross for Charlie Kelman, whose effort came back off the crossbar.

George Moncur then beat his man and fired just past the post, before Smyth was fouled and Theo Archibald sent his effort well wide.

Archibald was just off-target on 15 minutes, before a fluid team move ended with Moncur teeing up Smyth, who was denied by Nick Townsend.

And Newport took the lead against the run of play midway through the first half as Will Evans headed in from a corner.

Things got worse for the hosts as they conceded a penalty on 25 minutes, which Omar Bogle converted to put Newport 2-0 up.

But they tried to find a reply on the counter as Archibald cut the ball back for Smyth, whose effort was deflected behind for a corner on 33 minutes.

O's had penalty claims waved away soon after, before Townsend was left needing treatment.

And the hosts were further frustrated when Moncur went down in the box and the referee turned down appeals, before Omar Beckles saw a header punched clear by Townsend.

Moncur saw a shot pushed away by Townsend in stoppage time as the leaders were left with work to do in the second half.

Wellens made a double change during the break, replacing Darren Pratley and Sweeney with Brown and Aaron Drinan.

And O's had a great chance to hit back on 49 minutes when Kelman saw his effort blocked by James Clarke.

Smyth glanced a header wide of the post on 55 minutes, as the hosts continued to look for a way back into the match.

And they halved the deficit midway through the second half as James saw a low free-kick come back off the post for Drinan to thunder home the rebound and open his account for the campaign.

O's kept pushing in the closing stages, with Brown finding Kelman in the box for a header that forced Townsend into a save low down.

Kelman then went down in the box under a challenge during five minutes of stoppage time, as O's suffered defeat for the first time this season.

Leyton Orient; Vigouroux, James, Happe, Smyth (Wareham 82), Archibald, Moncur (Sotiriou 82), El Mizouni, Pratley (Brown 46), Beckles, Kelman, Sweeney (Drinan 46). Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Clay.

Attendance: 7,403.