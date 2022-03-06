Harrold focused on 'day-to-day' as Leyton Orient interim boss

Matt Harrold does not know if he will be in charge of Leyton Orient for their trip to Hartlepool United next weekend.

Harrold has served as interim manager for the past three League Two fixtures, picking up points from 2-2 draws with Colchester and Stevenage.

O's needed injury-time goals in both to avoid losing to their relegation rivals and speaking of their trip to the north east, Harrold said: "I have no idea, it's a day-to-day basis.

"Me and the staff, we're doing our best every day, it's all you can do.

"I had massive hopes today would be better than it was, we didn't lose, but I had big hopes it would be better than it was.

"It's a point, it's not the end of the world, but I would really have liked it to be a win.

"It's not exactly what I wanted, not the fairytale I wanted, but I'm aware football isn't fair, it's very hard to crack it straight away.

"We go back, we rest, we analyse and try and be better in the next game. That's all we can do."

Having lost 1-0 at home to Carlisle United in his first match as boss, since the departure of Kenny Jackett, Harrold saw Ethan Coleman's late effort grab a point at Colchester in midweek.

Theo Archibald was the stoppage-time hero at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday, after Ruel Sotiriou had netted his second goal in five days.

And Harrold paid tribute to his players for the character they had shown in such tense encounters, but said they need to keep improving.

"Another positive, I thought he (Sotiriou) was a big threat for us, probably our biggest one. Really pleased he scored another goal, so hopefully he can keep doing it," he added.

"They're an honest group of players, I'm not just saying it. But that isn't enough. We need to have a little bit more and need to be a little bit better than that.

"We need to keep improving otherwise it will be tough. It's a big, big positive that we've scored two goals late, it shows there is a spirit and fight, that's something I've never questioned them with, it's just now can we be better?

"We need to be better, we need to give people something to cheer about, I totally get that. The only way we can do that is by making the process better, working hard and keep going."