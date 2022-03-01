Leyton Orient have to 'keep fighting' says interim boss Harrold

Matt Harrold will take charge of first-team affairs at Leyton Orient after the departure of Kenny Jackett - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Interim manager Matt Harrold says Leyton Orient have got to keep fighting and keep working in their League Two relegation battle.

O's were left just three points above the drop zone after Harrold's first game in charge ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Carlisle United.

That made it nine losses in 11 outings, which have yielded just two points, and after a midweek trip to Colchester, they welcome Stevenage to the Breyer Group Stadium for another crunch clash on Saturday.

"It's hard to put your finger on it exactly," Harrold told the club's website.

"There's been a few situations, Covid obviously and stuff like that. I'm not making excuses. I suppose there are some reasons.

"We're a bit out of rhythm and once confidence and belief starts to slip, it can be hard to get back.

"It can go pretty quick, but it can also come back pretty quick and that's what we've got to keep fighting and working for.

"A little bit of luck here and there will be nice but that's all we can do, keep fighting and keep working."

Omari Patrick's fifth-minute goal proved decisive as Orient once again failed to hit the target.

They have scored just twice in 12 matches in all competitions, since a 4-1 win over Swindon in early December left them in seventh place.

They are now down in 18th place and Harrold said he shares the frustration of the fans, adding: "I understand how hard it is for them. It's frustrating, they haven't seen a goal for a long time, I can totally understand their frustration.

"I would've absolutely loved to have got something for them. I know it isn't easy to keep supporting your team when we're not giving you much to shout about but I think they saw the effort and we could feel it.

"It's been a hard place to play recently and I think they come out of it with a little bit of credit in terms of fight and that's what we're going to hold onto and keep pushing.

"We've openly spoke about it but we need to be hard to beat, first and foremost, and we need to keep going.

"We all know it's not ideal, we expected to be up the other end, but ultimately, sometimes football just isn't like that and the only way is to keep going, keep fighting, keep doing the right things,.

"Eventually it will turn and when it turns it will feel like a big weight off their shoulders, and feel like they can actually win a game again. That's the message we keep giving them."