Harrold 'gutted' to lose first game as Leyton Orient boss

Interim manager Matt Harrold admitted he was 'gutted' to lose his first game in charge of Leyton Orient against Carlisle.

An early goal from Omari Patrick proved decisive at the Breyer Group Stadium, sending O's to their ninth defeat in 11 matches.

Theo Archibald was also sent off early in the second half and the loss leave O's just three points above the League Two relegation zone, with Harrold saying: "I'm gutted for the players, I'm gutted for the fans. I thought the players gave everything.

"I think it was a case of, early in the game, being over-emotional. We had a good two days with the players. I warned them early on about you haven't got to win the game early, play the long game, it's 90 minutes, so I think we got caught trying to take too many risks too early and we've conceded.

"And when you concede a goal, there was a little bit of a lack of confidence in the group and a touch of anxiety, which is normal and understandable.

"Then it was a bit of a grind to get back into the game, into our rhythm and the sending-off didn't help, but we fought to the end."

Archibald received two yellow cards in a short space of time after the restart to leave the home side down to 10 men and Harrold felt it summed up the frustrating mood in the camp.

He added: "The first one I thought was a definite yellow, the second one I don't know whether he needed to book him. Theo said he slipped but I have to see it again.

"Maybe borne out of frustration. I know the lads are so desperate to do well, they're a frustrated group, desperate to do well and when things aren't going well, maybe you do things you wouldn't normally do.

"It was really frustrating and affected things a bit but even with 10 men we had opportunities and moments, things off the line and I think they could see the spirit and fight until the end. I'm really happy with that.

"We've had a lot of games recently so with 10 men for 40 minutes, physically it asked a lot of the lads so I'm really pleased they carried on going until the end. I felt something might just be on our side and we'd be able to get a goal near the end and get a point but it wasn't to be."

Orient head to fellow strugglers Colchester on Tuesday and Harrold says they have to pick themselves up quickly.

"Theo is going to be a big miss. Frank (Nouble) came on and did well but can't play, so it's not easy, the boys are going to have to roll their sleeves up, have to find a way," he added.

"There's no time to feel sorry for ourselves, no time to put your head down, we've just got to keep going. That's all you can do. Keep going and it will turn.

"They're a good group, they're low on belief and it's hard at the minute but you've got to keep fighting, that's how they got to where they are. You've got to keep fighting in this situation."