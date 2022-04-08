Leyton Orient's Vigouroux 'cleared the air' with head coach Wellens

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux revealed he had clear the air talks with Richie Wellens, before he took over as head coach of the League Two club last month.

Wellens called out Vigouroux for a poor attitude towards training and lack of discipline while the pair were at Swindon Town, dropping him from his matchday squad after his return from international duty with Chile.

Vigouroux played 130 games for the Robins, initially joining on loan from Liverpool in 2015 then making the move permanent, but was not offered a new deal and had a short spell in Chile in 2019 before signing for O's.

And speaking of the appointment of Wellens at the Breyer Group Stadium, he told the O's club website: "I was actually happy because he's a very good coach.

"With the way I am now, I know he'll be a great appointment, in terms of the details he gives and the structure at training it's something we really crave here and really like.

"We spoke to each other before he came, we just cleared the air, I told him I'm not that same person any more, I've got a young family I need to provide for, I don't need to be messing about, messing my career up.

"He's someone I have a lot of respect for and I think our performances, not just mine, but everyone's, you can see everyone else does too."

Vigouroux is set to make his 100th appearance for Orient when they travel to Sutton United on Saturday and is hoping for another three points after their 2-0 win at Walsall last weekend.

He added: "It was a hard game. Towards the end they got on top but we saw the game out really well and defended very well. I think we deserved the points and the clean sheet was a bonus on top.

"It's gone by quite quickly to be fair. I've really enjoyed it and hopefully we can keep a good run going by getting three points on Saturday to mark the occasion."

Vigouroux was taking part in a Q&A session with O's supporters which covered a host of topics and saw him name Harry Kane as the best player he had played with - as youngsters at Tottenham - and how he would bring in a rule to postpone matches if it was too windy.

The 28-year-old mentioned his Football League debut for Swindon and Bradford as a career high, but when it came to naming low moments, he added: "I had quite a lot of lows. I put it down to myself, it was more the way I used to act or carry on at football wasn't great.

"I had to learn from it and it's something I take a lot of pride in now, not being someone that is disruptive in terms of management.

"You have to take a step back and look at yourself and realise it's not always the manager's fault or another player's fault, it's your fault.

"It's something I've learnt and will keep with me moving forwards."

Superstitions, such as where he places his water bottle and his kicking style, were also discussed and Vigouroux revealed his favourite training ground meal to be spaghetti bolognese.

And when asked if he would ever take a penalty, he said: "I should've took one against QPR (in the Carabao Cup). I got asked but I was so worried about trying to save them, which I shouldn't have because I didn't save any!

"I would take one, but it's easy to say in the boot room. If push came to shove and no-one wanted it, I'd put my hand up."

Whether he gets the chance to step up to the spot at Sutton remains to be seen, but O's fans will no doubt just be happy if he can keep another clean sheet as they continue their quest to climb the League Two table under Wellens.