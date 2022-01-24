Leyton Orient boss Jackett hoping to strengthen squad

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett is hoping to strengthen his squad before the end of the month to boost their League Two promotion bid.

O's were held to a 0-0 draw by Port Vale on Saturday and are due to welcome Newport County to the Breyer Group Stadium on Tuesday, before heading to Mansfield at the weekend.

And Jackett, having signed Dan Moss and Otis Khan so far during the January transfer window, said: "We do need strengthening. But inside the club, we feel we can keep stepping on and keep improving, which is important as well.

"There's a lot of games and I do think the side needs to improve in certain areas as well. That's very important.

"We do need to bring more competition, more quality into certain areas. Certain areas of the pitch we're pretty good, but losing one or two players and natural development of the side. You're halfway through the season, we're in the transfer window and yes, outside and inside we want to improve.

"Everybody has got different opinions. You get one area strong, then maybe you lose a couple of players. We've talked about the wide areas, but then you lose a couple of players so inside or outside of the club you need to find something that helps and turns the emphasis into a strength if you can. In a combatitive league."

Jackett said Theo Archibald 'had a chance for Tuesday, but more realistic for Saturday' having lost the services of Craig Clay for the season.

And he was pleased with the debuts made by Moss and Khan, adding: "Different types of players and for Dan Moss this was his league debut so congratulations to him, after playing in the National League for the first half of the season.

"Otis is a little more travelled in League Two terms, different types of players, one is an attacking player, one a defensive player, but they're good additions because down the right hand side, we've been struggling a little bit and also down the left hand side with Archibald, it's been a little bit of a change.

"A big part of our success in the first half of the season or the early part of the season has been the quality from wide areas with James and Archibald, when we've got that wide, and we've missed that, so we do need options in those areas.

"It is (a blow losing Clay), but everybody has got players out, we've lost quite a few. I have to focus and find the right equation for the players inside our camp, the right formation as well, and combination, and I don't think it was necessarily there.

"Other sides lose players and you have to find a way and we will have to find a way in the second half of the season.

"While we respect all of our opposition, I don't think there's anything to be frightened of in the whole division. Whether sides are at the top or in form or not, for us we have to make sure we play at our maximum and particularly for our younger players, keep improving."