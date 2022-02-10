Salford City game a chance to 'put things right' says Orient boss Jackett

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett says Saturday's League Two encounter with Salford City is a chance to 'put things right'.

O's fell to a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Exeter City in midweek, having lost by the same margin at home to Colchester United following an early Freddie Sears goal last weekend.

The east London club have slipped down to 16th in the table after taking just two points from their last eight matches - having scored just two goals in nine outings in all competitions.

But Jackett is looking forward to their next test, telling the club website: "They're one of the big sides in the division and we're looking forward to the game.

"It's opportunity for us to put things right, we're frustrated with our form at the moment, we're getting edged out too many times, on League Two knowledge I think.

"And at times as a side we're lacking balance. We can do something about that in terms of team selection and performance on Saturday and it's a game I'm looking forward to."

Jackett bemoaned a raft of injuries and illness in his squad, with Dan Happe joining Craig Clay and Paul Smyth in being ruled out for the rest of the season after dislocating his knee in Devon.

But despite their ongoing struggles in front of goal, the experienced boss remains positive of turning things around.

He added: "It didn't look good, nobody near him (Happe). It's typical of how things are going for us. He made a good start to the game, we wish him well and will be working hard with him in terms of his rehabilitation. It will be months now, not weeks, for Dan in terms of his recovery.

"You've just got to keep getting the chances. I have a lot of confidence in Aaron (Drinan) being able to score. It's a mentality, you can't be soft on it at all in the game. But he's not, he has got a good mentality and while at one stage things were flying in for him, he has had a spell now where he's had some big chances.

"There were two really for us, a header just before the goal where Omar has put it just over the bar from a corner. Those chances are costing us at the moment, but we have to keep getting in there.

"For all of our strikers, you only have to worry when you're not getting chances. Some are getting chances and some are not. We were working really hard at trying to get Paul Smyth into the side, that's another injury with a punctured lung now.

"We have to keep pushing them, encouraging them, and making sure they get into the good areas. If they do, the opportunities will keep coming and they will score."

Jackett was pleased to see Callum Reilly make his return to action at Exeter, where Frank Nouble made his debut, and he could include recent signing George Ray, who was ineligible to face his parent club, this weekend.

And he confirmed Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald could also come back into contention after missing out recently due to Covid.

"He (Reilly) has got a really nice left foot, he's a very good set-piece taker as well. They're big strengths of his, so he will be a good addition, it's good to have him back. He's into his third week now of full training and for the last few games, being a substitute and playing at Exeter.

"George couldn't play in that game. He has settled in well and I do think brings a lot of leadership and experience.

"They (Coleman and Archibald) have got a chance and Harry Smith and (Daniel) Nkrumah, there's four lads ill, and one way or another, as much as the injuries, we have to get over the illness situation.

"It's too many people, consistently ill, every week there's two or three off ill. It's cost us. We're not in the rhythm of playing, or a formation or balance, but if we can get the players back we can pick that up."

Orient face a blank midweek having played on the past three Tuesdays - including trips to Bradford and Exeter - and Jackett is hoping to get more players back and a more settled formation in the very near future.

And he says hard work remains key as they look to improve their fortunes following a difficult couple of months.

"You have to put out the best side you can, with the best balance, and that has been difficult at times because we've had so many changes that has left us unbalanced and at times too young," he continued.

"I don't mind changing formation at all, but I do like to settle on one. But team selection has varied because of injuries and in particular illness around about the build-up to the games. I'll be flexible to get my best players on the pitch, But with the aim of trying to settle one down that's successful.

"But as we start getting people back, and we should have one or two back for Saturday who will give us ability and experience, which we do need as well, because confidence is low, but nothing beats hard work and when we do turn, we can put on a good run, we do feel, in this division."