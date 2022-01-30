Leyton Orient 'have to learn quickly' says Jackett after Mansfield defeat

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett said his side have to learn quickly following a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Former O's striker Jordan Bowery put the Stags ahead just before half-time, with the visitors claiming a case of handball in the build-up, with Ollie Clarke sealing the points with a second on 72 minutes.

And a fourth defeat in five League Two outings saw the east London club slip to 15th in the table, 10 points off a play-off place, ahead of a trip to Bradford City on Tuesday.

Jackett said: "We have to learn and learn quickly because there's a game management that Mansfield had today that we didn't have and we have to develop it or bring it in.

"Frustrated. These players trained very hard, trained very well, their work rate is good, but actually on the day we do go up and down.

"And in terms of our approach, our confidence level can go up and down.

"There's too many players that are not consistent enough in terms of their approach and it's only wanting to do well."

Orient have now gone five games without scoring in all competitions, since an own goal by Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris in a 2-1 defeat on December 11.

Aaron Drinan went close to ending the drought in Nottinghamshire, hitting the woodwork twice after coming off the bench in the second half.

But Jackett - having added Dan Moss, Otis Khan, Jordan Brown and Ethan Coleman to his squad during the January transfer window - refused to hit the panic button.

He added: "It's not difficult. Don't be frightened of any opposition. We've been edged out of quite a few games lately. Not outclassed though. Not absolutely miles away.

"We can look at the first goal today and the two big chances of the second half which fell to us but hit the woodwork.

"We do think we have capable players but we're getting edged out on a regular basis and we have to recognise that and do something about it."