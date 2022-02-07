Leyton Orient boss Jackett asks for patience as poor run continues

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett asked for patience as the side's poor run of form continued at the weekend.

O's fell to a 1-0 defeat at home against Colchester and are due to host Salford City on Saturday, after making the long midweek trip to Exeter City.

An early Freddie Sears goal proved enough to condemn Jackett's men to a fifth defeat in seven League Two outings, which left them in 15th place some 11 points off a play-off spot.

Tommy Smith of Colchester United and Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Jackett told the club website: "There's a lot of young players, learning on the trade, and to learn at your best you do need experience around you.

"It is about balance and for the supporters I would ask them to stick with us at the moment, because we're looking unbalanced.

"There's been quite a few situations where people are just finding their feet and we're starting again with another mix.

"It's not an excuse, we do feel we need to be better as well and I take responsibility for it as the manager. It's a poor run of form but I've never seen a run of illnesses and injuries to make you so unbalanced."

Cole Skuse of Colchester United and Jordan Brown of Leyton Orient compete at the Breyer Group Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

O's lost Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald to illness before the game and saw Jordan Brown taken to hospital with a cut head.

But they created chances and Jackett tried to find positives in that, despite his side failing to find the net for the sixth time in seven matches.

He added: "We've got to find a way through it. Aaron (Drinan) had three good chances and that's a big bonus and a good thing for us.

"He should take heart from how he played and the chances he got on the end of and if he does that he will get back to scoring ways as well.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett looks on - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It's not just Aaron Drinan, we have to get other people into those situations and other people firing again, which will be the turning point for us if we need to start scoring goals.

"You have to be able to sort yourself out. For us, too many changes at the moment. Too many enforced ones and finding a balance and a squad and a side that has the nous and experience to be able to negotiate their way through League Two.

"It's tough at the moment but we will find it."











