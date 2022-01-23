Leyton Orient boss Jackett looks at positives from Port Vale point

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett looks on during their clash with Port Vale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett tried to focus on the positives following his side's League Two stalemate with Port Vale on Saturday.

O's were playing only their third fixture since December 18, due to postponements caused by Covid, and the point gained left them in 13th place, nine points off a play-off spot.

And Jackett said: "I thought it was a good clean sheet, my goalkeeper wasn't really troubled, my back players played well, defensively anyway, definitely.

"We haven't had enough clean sheets this season so I was pleased with that.

"But after that we were lacking. We didn't do enough, We were the home side, we didn't show enough initiative, I didn't think that we got on the ball enough in midfield.

"Just generally in possession and going forward we're a lot better than that and we've got to say we're disappointed.

"Overall, we're looking at exactly halfway in the season now. Halfway has been the first six months and we've got the second half of the season in the next three months.

"We've won seven out of 23, we've drawn 11. And if we're going to get promotion we need to win more games.

"In terms of our performance, some of our game management isn't good.

"It is there, we can improve and we do need to improve. And in the second half of the season, I do think we will improve that."

Tempers flare during Leyton Orient's clash with Port Vale - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jackett refused to use the uncertainty surrounding fixtures and postponements over the past five weeks as an excuse, with a home game against Newport County to come on Tuesday.

He added: "It's unusual, the situation, for us, not of our making as well, that's been the difficult part.

"The one game we have had to go when we had a few cases (of Covid) was Tranmere. That's some weeks away, that's gone now, and we are where we are.

"We should enjoy this period anyway, we should look forward to it, there's not something that we worry about. Recover, keep trying to improve.

"I don't think there's anything we should be frightened of in this division. And with the run we've got we should look forward to it.

But certainly going forward and on the ball we do need to improve. We didn't do enough today."

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Port Vale battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



