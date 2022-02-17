We've got to battle for our lives says Leyton Orient boss Jackett

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett says they need to 'battle for our lives' after a worrying slump in form.

Without a win in 10 matches in all competitions, O's head to Harrogate Town on Saturday sitting just seven points above the relegation places.

They have scored just twice in over 14 hours of football, but Jackett says they have prepared well this week and need to show fighting spirit this weekend.

"It has been a really good week for the players," he told the club website.

"They have focused, they've concentrated and we have to take it into the game on Saturday and the games coming up.

"We've got edged out in too many games recently, and haven't shown enough confidence or organisation at times, that's where we are.

"For us to be able to turn it, we've got to have a mentality of 'battle for our lives' and that will be Saturday and from now on.

"We have to fight, we have to scrap, play the right time, in tough conditions, we understand that. We've got to be right up for it, it's a real key game for us.

"Every game is a battle. I've got a lot of respect for Harrogate for what they've done over a number of years, they've established themselves very, very well as a club.

"But for us it's our performance level, we can't be timid, we have to go there aggressive, in many ways, in terms of challenges and taking the side on."

Aaron Drinan spurned two good chances to put O's ahead against Salford City last weekend and they were made to pay as the visitors struck twice in quick succession early in the second half to seal a 2-0 win.

Jackett added: "Going 1-0 down, we need to respond better. Salford have got some good players and they did a job on us.

"The first half was quite good but it needs to be a 90-minute performance and you do need to react to different situations as well.

"A goal up, a goal down, whatever the case is. We've got to be resilient enough to take that on board."

Aside from long-term absentees Craig Clay, Paul Smyth and Dan Happe, Jackett should have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to selecting his squad this weekend, having made six signings during the January transfer window.

But he admits it has been hard trying to find a settled line-up in recent weeks, saying: "Sometimes you can lose balance because of illness and injuries, but it happens at other clubs as well, not just us.

"You have to come out the other side and find something that fits your best players and the players that have the best balance to create at that particular time.

"There's several players who have suffered with either illness or injury who are trying to find their rhythm right now, or have just joined us.

"The squad needs to settle, get into a rhythm. Hopefully settle the side down, that's a big thing as well, and then for players to be able to play regularly and then produce their best football."

Orient supporters are expected to travel in their numbers once again and Jackett gave his thanks, adding: "We really appreciate everybody going up there, it's tough travelling conditions, we understand that.

"But we really do appreciate the way they get behind the boys and get behind the team and as ever we want to give you a performance that you can be proud of."