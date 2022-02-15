Leyton Orient have to 'go again' at Harrogate says Jackett

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett says they have no choice but to 'go again' as they head to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

O's slumped to a seventh defeat in nine League Two outings when losing 2-0 at home to Salford City last weekend, which left them just seven points above the relegation zone.

But with no midweek fixture, Jackett is hoping his squad can transfer good work on the training pitch to their next match.

He said: "We have to go again, there is no choice. We're frustrated, I'm frustrated with the run we're on. It's disappointing.

"There was some promise in terms of what we were trying to do, we missed chances and our heads go down. We generally then concede one at the other end, then it's tough for us after that.

"Those moments are when we have to respond and come back and start to fight back.

"We have to keep going. It's a really frustrating run, definitely, and we have to say from 1-0 down it's disappointing.

"If you're looking at the overall set of games, performance levels haven't been high. Obviously we haven't scored goals, we're missing chances every week, which is a difficulty for us.

"But we have to find the right mix, the right equation, try to get people fit and keep people fit. Salford just had a little bit too much for us in that second-half period and it's a real frustration for me."

Aaron Drinan had two good chances in the first half against Salford, who then scored twice in the space of nine minutes early in the second period.

Jackett added: "I know the players, I can't question their character but they get their head down too quickly. League Two is what it is and we have to play to that.

"It's a process right the way through. If you're looking at the young boy (Theo) Vassell who come on and scored the header for the second goal, it looked like we were favourites to that ball.

"It's the reaction from 1-0 down that is the biggest frustration and the thing we need to change.

"The match at Harrogate, you don't have to really focus on the opposition too much, it's looking at ourselves, make sure we cover the basics.

We have many good training weeks but we've got to transfer that onto the pitch. When things go wrong for us and we fall away, that's the most frustrating part and the part we need to address, we have to respond well."