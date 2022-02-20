Jackett: Leyton Orient look forward to Bristol Rovers after snowfall frustration

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett admitted it was frustrating to see their League Two game at Harrogate Town called off shortly before kick-off on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall left the pitch covered and, despite the efforts of volunteers to clear it, the referee had no option but to postpone the fixture.

Jackett said: "I know it was forecast but it suddenly came in very heavy. It is very frustrating but the pitch would be unplayable even if the snow did stop. We have to call the game off and go again.

"My thoughts and thanks go to the people who come up from London and made the trip. I do appreciate them coming on this very, very long journey."

Orient have gone 10 games without a win in all competitions, scoring just twice, but will now look to end that run at home against in-form Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Jackett added: "You're looking to get back into your rhythm, onto winning ways and getting results but the game will come around quickly on Tuesday night.

"Hopefully that is on and we can get back to our home ground and put on a good performance and a good win.

"They're obviously one of the bigger clubs in the division, it's a turnaround that we need to start engineering, our own form and our own results. We have to put top of our priority list."

Orient, now down in 18th place just five points above the bottom two, won 3-1 at Bristol Rovers back in September, thanks to first-half goals from Harry Smith, Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan.

And Jackett admitted it would be great to complete a double over them in the return meeting, having enjoyed a clear midweek to work on the training ground in preparation to face Harrogate.

He said: "We will be wanting to get results, pick our form up, get ourselves going in the second half of the season.

"(We showed) a lot of promise in the first part of the season, but since the turn of the season we have been poor.

"We need to improve and that's something we will be looking to do. The only positive is we've got a game on Tuesday and that will come around quickly.

"Getting everybody focused and knowing their jobs and getting the balance. We look forward to the game, we will get back, go again Monday morning and look for Tuesday.

"It's good that we don't have to wait until next Saturday now, although it's hugely frustrating today."