Leyton Orient boss Jackett 'not focusing too much' on Colchester

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett said he is not focusing too much on Colchester United ahead of their trip to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday.

O's are back on home turf after picking up a point in a 1-1 draw at Bradford City in midweek, which came on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield last Saturday.

And Darren Pratley's goal against the Bantams ended a drought stretching over nine hours, but was not enough for victory as the hosts grabbed a late equaliser.

"Getting our noses in front in such a tight game was a big thing and one we needed to see through," Jackett told the club website.

"Omar Beckles did enough on a quality cross from Theo Archibald to cause some confusion and then Pratley has finished it off very well.

"When it dropped to him in the box, he showed a lot of composure to give the goalkeeper no chance. It was a good slot in and delighted for him to score.

"Frustrating we didn't see it through because there was a win there for us."

That left O's in 15th place, 10 points off the play-off spots, while Colchester earned 1-1 home draws with Swindon and Rochdale to make it five points from three games.

Speaking of Colchester's improved form, Jackett added: "I don't focus too much on the opposition. I'm a big believer we have to get our own side right and if we can, we can beat anybody.

"We never underestimate anybody either. We do our homework, do our preparation on the opposition, but ourselves setting out with an attacking intent and being able to find the right combinations and passes that can create us chances, that's our number one for Saturday."

Jackett should have most of his squad available for Saturday's game, apart from Paul Smyth - who suffered a collapsed lung at Mansfield - and loanee Frank Nouble, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

And he wants to see his side get back to what they were doing well earlier in the season, adding: "We have to build confidence. Confidence is hard earned and can easily fall away.

"Traditionally at this time of year there are very tight games. Set-pieces are very important, obviously, as well.

"Our fluency, being able to get the ball wide, get into good areas, be able to deliver good crosses, that has been us and we have to get back to that.

"We're working hard to do that and Saturday is a good time to start at home."