Relieved Harrold 'really happy' with Leyton Orient rescue act

Leyton Orient interim manager Matt Harrold was relieved to get another League Two point against Stevenage - but wanted more.

Theo Archibald's stunning injury-time strike salvaged a 2-2 draw at the Breyer Group Stadium, after Ethan Coleman had netted in stoppage time at Colchester in midweek.

But Harrold felt it was a missed opportunity.

He said: "Really really happy with the point because I don't think the performance got anywhere near where we wanted it to be.

"It was a rare bit of quality near the end for that point but ultimately I understand we need to be better.

Theo Archibald scores a late equaliser for Leyton Orient against Stevenage - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We need to find some way of having a little bit more confidence, we just need to find it within ourselves.

"At the moment it's really tough, we're giving away sloppy goals, which are then affecting the confidence on the pitch, and we're not playing how we ideally would like to."

Luke Prosser headed Boro in front midway through the first half, but Ruel Sotiriou levelled soon after with his second goal of the week.

The visitors regained the lead through Luke Norris just two minutes later, though, and looked set to take all three points until Archibald's late heroics.

Harrold added: "Sometimes just the goals are sapping the energy out of them a bit at vital times.

"We get back into the game with another great finish from Ruel and don't have any time to settle or gain our own confidence.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient and Luke O'Neill of Stevenage battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Again we have to play catch-up, find a way to dig in deep and get back when we just want a spell to find our confidence.

"It's something we need to get better at."

The draw left Orient four points above the relegation zone in 20th place, but with games in hand on most of their fellow strugglers.

Harrold said: "Us playing on a heavy pitch on Tuesday night maybe is a factor. I don't think we had quite the same vibe and zip.

"There is a nervousness around the place at the minute. Everyone can sense it and everyone is disappointed they've got that.

"To win a game, it feels like a real uphill battle. But we haven't lost it, it was a great bit of quality, I'm clinging to that positivity.

Theo Archibald is congratulated by Leyton Orient teammates after his goal against Stevenage - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I'm a little bit frustrated with how it was and standing on the side it's not always nice when you want it to be better.

"We've just got to keep going, keep working, see what we can do better because we know we need to be. And just keep fighting."