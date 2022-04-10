Wellens left frustrated by Leyton Orient loss at Sutton

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens was frustrated to see his side lose at Sutton United, but admitted it was their own fault.

Joe Kizzi's 20th-minute header proved the difference between the League Two rivals at Gander Green Lane, as O's suffered a second defeat in eight games under Wellens.

And Wellens told the club website: "We're frustrated we've lost the game. Did we deserve to lose the game? On the balance of play, especially that second half, probably not.

"But when you start like that, I thought for the first 20-25 minutes it was men against boys, they put balls in areas and made the game horrible for us to defend.

"It's our own fault. I'm frustrated. You warn them about we've been on a really good run, got to a position where we are quite comfortable, not to take their foot off the pedal but a few players didn't do themselves justice, especially in the first 30 minutes."

Wellens made four enforced changes to his starting line-up from the 2-0 win at Walsall, revealing how Ethan Coleman, Adam Thompson and Harry Smith hadn't trained all week while Connor Wood picked up an injury on Friday.

And he acknowledged how that impacted the team's performance, adding: "Obviously we've made changes to the back four and we just didn't have any physicality, any decision-making to deal with it.

"In terms of on the ball, there were players who wanted to play their own game. I think it was 36-37 minutes before we actually started to do what we wanted to work on.

"Then we controlled the game for the last 6-7 minutes of the first half and in terms of the second half it was total domination.

"We got in so many good areas and when you've got that opportunity to take the ball on the back foot when you've found those pockets, we actually turned them down and came back and had to play four or five more passes to get back into the same situation.

"If we'd been a little bit more dynamic and clever with our body positioning in those pockets we could've caused a lot more."

Asked what the message had been to his players during the interval, he said: "Stop taking four, five, six, seven touches when you can do exactly the same action in two touches.

"We moved the ball a lot quicker, we penned them back for long periods and played really well.

"If you come to an environment like this and you don't defend, they used the wind to their advantage really well in the first half. You have to give them credit.

"It's not the way I like football, they caused a lot of problems and I would say, even though I'm frustrated and we've performed really well second half and last 10 minutes of the first half, they deserved to win because their attitude was spot-on from the first whistle and ours wasn't."