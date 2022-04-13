Leyton Orient look to bounce back from 'bitter-sweet' loss says Wellens

Leyton Orient look to bounce back from only a second loss in eight games under head coach Richie Wellens when they host Scunthorpe United on Good Friday.

O's were made to pay for a slow start at play-off chasing Sutton as they suffered a 1-0 defeat last weekend, but remained in 14th place in League Two.

And after hosting The Iron at the Breyer Group Stadium, they visit Swindon Town on Bank Holiday Monday, who Wellens previously led to promotion.

"It's bitter sweet. I'm frustrated because I thought at times our performance was really good," he told the club website after defeat at Sutton.

"For the supporters to stay at the end and clap us off is different when you lose, usually they're putting their arms out to say 'what was that?'

"I think they've seen signs of a really good performance."

Wellens included youngsters Dan Moss and Jayden Sweeney in his starting line-up, in two of four enforced changes, with Dan Nkrumah given his EFL debut as a late replacement for Sweeney.

But March player of the month Ruel Sotiriou started on the bench, due to a recent calf problem, before coming on for Paul Smyth and Wellens added: "We gave Sweens and Mossy an opportunity and I thought first half, if I'm being honest they weren't great, but their performance improved drastically in the second half.

"Sweeney got in good areas where he should be scoring himself or getting in a position to assist someone to score, we need better quality in the final third.

"Maybe it's a lack of game time they've had recently and it took them a bit of time to get going. The improvement was drastic second half.

"Nkrumah I like him, I watch him in training a lot and really like him.

"Ideally I would've liked to not use him (Sotiriou) at all just freshen him up for the Easter programme but he is such a good player that you want to get him on the pitch.

"I want Ruel on the pitch as much as possible but we just need to be careful with him. Paul Smyth hasn't trained much so we needed to get some minutes into him.

"Congratulations to him on the birth of his baby boy, he's had a really good week in terms of his family scenario but not trained much."

Wellens revealed how Alex Mitchell had missed out after picking up a shin injury on Friday, but will get an opportunity before the end of the season, and that he also hopes to see Tom James back.

"We're probably going to have to wait probably two weeks before Tom will be back," he added.

"You put Tom James in the final third today, the way we moved the ball, the way our rotations worked, we needed our full-backs to provide the quality in the areas they got in.

"I hope the supporters could see, we get better quality in them areas we can win a lot more games."