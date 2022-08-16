We want everyone to contribute says Leyton Orient boss Wellens

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens hailed the importance of everyone pulling together after seeing his side take over at the top of the League Two table.

Charlie Kelman's first goal for the club against Mansfield Town at the weekend made it three wins in a row this season.

And as he prepared to lead O's into battle at former club Swindon Town in midweek and at Colchester United on Saturday, Wellens spoke of improving the environment.

"We're trying to create an environment here where everybody at the club contributes to a club going forward," he told the club website.

"We're going to win games comfortably this year, I hope, but there's going to be times when we need to dig in.

"And if you create that good energy, good atmosphere - today was perfect, tough game, good opposition, needed to dig in and our supporters got us over the line, so I'm really pleased with that.

"When I've worked with really good football teams, there's been wins where you have to dig in and fight and you need support to get you over the line.

"It would've been quite easy to lose belief, midway through the second half, but our supporters were fantastic so I thank them a lot."

Lawrence Vigouroux saved a second-minute penalty from Stephen McLaughlin before Kelman's strike just past the hour secured the points.

New loan signing Idris El Mizouni impressed on his debut in midfield and Wellens said it was vital to get as many players involved as possible as they look to maintain their bright start to the campaign.

"You may as well not run anybody into fatigue when you've got more than able people on the bench to come on and do a job," he added.

"Paul Smyth is recovering from a slight injury, 'Moncs' [George Moncur] is getting fitter, looks sharp, I thought he was outstanding first half.

"We just need to manage our minutes, we've got two more tough games this week, so we need to make sure we make four or five subs.

"If you don't do the basics in this division, it doesn't matter who you are, anybody can beat anyone.

"We're doing the basics really well, we need to be smooth in possession.

"We've had the overflow of the last 13 games from last year, but we've still got quite a few new faces settling in, so I'm really happy with the points return but we do need to get better."