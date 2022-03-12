Wellens in positive mood after Leyton Orient point

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens admitted he was really pleased to start his reign with a point at Hartlepool United.

Announced as the new man in charge on Wednesday afternoon, Wellens saw his players battle to a goalless draw which leaves them five points above the League Two relegation zone.

And given his limited time at the club so far, Wellens felt that was a solid beginning.

"I think that was a massive improvement, a lot more calmness to us," he told the club website.

"We've come away to a team that have not lost for a long time here. They're a really good outfit.

"I thought the first 30 minutes they didn't get our of their own half. My only criticism is we need to score in that moment because we had some really good opportunities.

"We've seen little patterns of play that we want to work. A clean sheet is obviously good. If you'd offered me that beforehand, two days training and a long journey up, I would've took it.

"I'm not going to come here with a magic wand. I've had two days, most of our work has been on pressing, getting the press right, and our reactions when the ball turns over, I thought was excellent."

Wellens was particularly pleased with the defensive work done by O's and felt his side might actually have got more rewards.

He added: "Fans have travelled a long, long way, using hard-earned money to come and watch us, we appreciate that.

"First and foremost what you can give them is hard work. What I did see a lot of times is really good control of the game.

"At times we need to be a little bit tidier, a bit neater, but we will get there. I'm really pleased with our lads' attitude.

"Our back four was very good. They gave us a really solid foundation and apart from one mistake where Omar Bogle got a good chance, they didn't have a chance in the game.

"To come here and keep them to one chance, which is our own fault, is very pleasing.

"We had two cleared off the line, I'm not sure if one hit the post or the goalkeeper saved it, I'm just gutted we didn't get a winner for them (the travelling fans). I think we deserved it."



