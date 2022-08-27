Leyton Orient hunt down Hartlepool to remain on high

Leyton Orient extended their unbeaten start to the season to six games and maintained their hold on top spot in League Two with victory over Hartlepool.

Richie Wellens named an unchanged side from the 3-1 win at Colchester United, but included Craig Clay among his substitutes after his recovery from injury.

And the home side were on the front foot from the start, winning a penalty when Charlie Kelman was dragged down in the box which George Moncur converted with only four minutes played.

George Moncur scores from the penalty spot for Leyton Orient against Hartlepool - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors began to enjoy their first spell in possession, but a superb sliding tackle by O's captain Darren Pratley broke up a promising move on 19 minutes.

Darren Pratley of Leyton Orient holds off Hartlepool's David Ferguson - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jake Hastie then sent a low shot beyond the far post and Rob Hunt blocked Wes McDonald's effort moments later.

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe and Hartlepool's Josh Umerah battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Kelman produced a brilliant run down the line and tried to pick out the top corner but Ben Killip denied him with a good save.

And O's went close again on 24 minutes when a well-worked set-piece saw Omar Beckles head inches over from a Theo Archibald free-kick.

A patient passing move then ended with Paul Smyth bearing down on goal and trying to tee up Moncur, but seeing his pass cut out by the visiting defence.

And Smyth had penalty claims waved away after appearing to be bundled to the turf on 32 minutes, before the visitors drew level through McDonald.

Buoyed by their equaliser, Pool had another opening on 35 minutes but Mikael Ndjoli's shot drifted wide.

And O's regained the lead seven minutes before the break through Kelman, who combined well with Archibald on a superb counter and produced a fine finish from a difficult angle.

Charlie Kelman scores the second goal for Leyton Orient and Hartlepool - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The second half was only three minutes old when Smyth made it 3-1, as Archibald showed a good touch and played a through ball for the Irishman to beat his man and force Killip into a save, then netted the rebound.

Paul Smyth scores the third goal for Leyton Orient against Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

More good work by Kelman set up another chance for Smyth just past the hour mark, but he could not get his shot away, and the QPR loanee bore down on goal soon after but fired over, with Moncur to his left.

Paul Smyth celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors were awarded a penalty midway through the half when Tom Crawford went down in the box and Josh Umerah netted from the spot to cut the gap to one.

But Smyth went close from Kelman's cutback, as Killip made a great save, before substitute Ruel Sotiriou made it 4-2 by thumping home from Kelman's header into the box, minutes after replacing Archibald.

Ruel Sotiriou fires home Leyton Orient's fourth goal against Hartlepool - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Clay and Jordan Brown replaced Pratley and Moncur for the final quarter of an hour, with Smyth also making way to give Harry Smith some action seven minutes from time.

And a fifth league win leaves O's one point ahead of Barrow at the summit ahead of another home match against Tranmere Rovers next weekend.

Leyton Orient: Vigourous, James, Happe, Smyth (Smith 83), Archibald (Sotiriou 70), Moncur (Brown 76), El Mizouni, Pratley (Clay 76), Beckles, Kelman, Hunt. Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Thompson.

Attendance: 6,634 (including 249 Hartlepool fans).