Leyton Orient goalkeeper Vigouroux linked with Lincoln City

Published: 5:21 PM June 11, 2021

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 13th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is being heavily linked with a move to League One side Lincoln City.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has made 55 appearances for the O’s since joining in January 2020 and bagged four awards at the end of season presentation.

After spending almost four years with Swindon Town - initially on loan from Liverpool and then as a permanent signing - the Chilean-born stopper moved on to Everton de Viña del Mar in Chile's top flight at the expiration of his Town contract last summer.

But having not made a first-team appearance for the four-time Chilean champions, Vigouroux opted to move back to England and sign for Orient, where he impressed.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the month and he is now set to take on a new challenge, with the news coming on the back of a busy week for the O’s as they’ve already seen Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson and James Brophy depart the club.

Assistant head coach Danny Senda has also departed and been replaced as Joe Gallen joins the club as Kenny Jackett’s assistant manger.

Gallen, who has a long-standing relationship with Jackett, will reunite with him for to work for a fifth time – with the pair most recently together at Portsmouth.

He first joined up with Jackett at Milwall in 2013, having worked together previously at QPR, and has since been his trusted no.2.

“I’m very pleased to be here, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to come in with Kenny. On the back of a solid season for the club last year, we’re looking to improve upon that,” said Gallen.

“Kenny is a highly experienced manager, and I’ve worked with him on a number of occasions. We have a clear working relationship where I know exactly what he wants and requires from the players, and I’m the link between him and the players.

“I’ll be closer to the players on a daily basis, and my role on job is to coach the team and work with individuals to improve them. My skills are on the training ground.

“There’s a good basis to work from. Players have left, and with that is a good amount of space – we need to recruit the right type of player and person, to push the club onto the top end of League Two.”