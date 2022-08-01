Great to make winning start says Leyton Orient's Moncur

Leyton Orient's George Moncur admitted it was great to get the new League Two season off to a winning start against Grimsby Town.

Summer signing Moncur opened the scoring with a penalty early in the second half, with a stunning strike from Tom James sealing a 2-0 victory at Brisbane Road.

And Moncur felt it was no less than Richie Wellens' side deserved in front of a crowd of 8,557.

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient is denied by Max Crocombe of Grimsby Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We had a lot of chances first half we could've scored," he told the club website.

"They were quite dangerous on the counter-attack, we addressed that at half-time and went forward from there.

"We were dominant in the second half, especially when the goals started to go in.

"I think we could've had more but it's great to get off to a start with three points."

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient and Michee Efete of Grimsby Town battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Moncur saw an early effort saved by Max Crocombe, who also denied Paul Smyth, and Ruel Sotiriou flashed two efforts wide in a bright opening.

And the deadlock was broken on 49 minutes when Moncur netted from the spot, after his shot had been handled.

James doubled the advantage seven minutes later and O's had further chances to add to their haul, but had to settle for just two goals on this occasion.

Moncur added: "I had a couple of shots that could've gone in, I managed to get on the ball quite a bit, the sharpness will come more and more and I'm looking forward to the season.

"I couldn't believe it [James goal]. It whistled over my head, dipped in off the bar, unbelievable strike. To be fair to Tom, since he has come in, he's a real ball player and someone I enjoy playing with.

"He looks to find me all the time, if he plays in midfield or the back, wherever he plays he's comfortable. He's a real talent and the goal was different gear.

"When you get a couple of goals up and there's only 10 minutes to go or whatever you've got to try and take the sting out of the game.

"The last thing you need is a team scoring a goal, it changes the whole game.

Darren Pratley on the ball for Leyton Orient against Grimsby Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Defensively we were very solid, especially at the back and the two in midfield, [Darren] Pratley and Craig Clay when he came on, the two of them shored it up for us and it give us licence up front to do what we want, so it was enjoyable."