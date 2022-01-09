We gave Stoke a lot of problems says Leyton Orient boss Jackett

Leyton Orient’s Alex Mitchell reacts after a near miss during the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Stoke City - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett was left to rue his side's profligacy in front of goal as they went out of the FA Cup at Stoke City.

Tom Ince and Tyrese Campbell netted as the home side secured a 2-0 win to earn a place in the fourth round, but O's certainly had their chances.

Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan and substitute Ruel Sotiriou all wasted decent opportunities at the bet365 Stadium, while Jackett felt his team were denied a second-half penalty when Demeaco Duhaney appeared to handle.

"We needed that first goal," said Jackett.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett at the bet365 Stadium - Credit: PA

"If we had scored first it would have given us something to work towards and hang onto.

"We had several chances in that first period which we usually finish.

"The performance level didn't really drop in the second half despite being 1-0 down.

"In the end you have to put the ball away. While there is a lot of promise, there was also frustration.

"It did look a penalty, but the referee had none of it.

"There is a lot we can take into the rest of the season. If we can get somewhere near our best team out then we are a good side and can win consistent games.

"That is what we have to take out of this match because we did give Stoke a lot of problems."

Stoke City’s Tom Ince in action with Leyton Orient’s Darren Pratley during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the bet365 Stadium - Credit: PA

Former Blackpool, Huddersfield and Derby midfielder Ince put Stoke's Championship play-off hopefuls into a 43rd-minute lead and his assist led to Campbell confirming their progress in the last minute of normal time.

And Potters boss Michael O'Neill praised Ince's contribution, saying: "Tom is in good form. He has had to be patient because he hasn't had the opportunities, but he trains well and is a good professional.

"He is a clever footballer, held his position well and it was a good finish off his right foot.

"It was a nice win, we had lost two home games (against Derby and Preston) and didn't play well as we would have liked. We also lost both late which is sore to take.

"We made hard work of this in the second half. Orient were always in the game but that is the nature of a cup tie."