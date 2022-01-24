Latest Leyton Orient signing Coleman delighted to join 'massive club'

Ethan Coleman admitted he was delighted to join a 'massive club' in Leyton Orient after signing from King's Lynn Town.

Having penned a two and a half year deal for an undisclosed fee, the former Reading youngster revealed his hopes for the next chapter of his career in E10.

"I'm delighted to be here. It's a massive club with great history," he told the club website.

"It's obviously a step above from what I've been playing at."

Coleman joined Brackley Town after being released by the Royals at the age of 20, before a loan move to King's Lynn led to a permanent switch.

He has made 22 appearances and scored twice for the National League Linnets this season, while also picking up six yellow cards, and will be available for Tuesday's clash with Newport County.

He added: "I call myself a centre midfielder, in mostly that four or eight position. But I can also play at centre-back if needs be.

"I'm just looking forward to helping the team wherever possible."

Coleman becomes Kenny Jackett's fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Dan Moss, Otis Khan and Jordan Brown.

The O's boss said: "Ethan joins from King’s Lynn, but came through the Reading academy which is a great academy. He’s a holding midfield player with a great range of passing, and he is coming into compete for a place in our midfield.

“At the age of 21, he’s come through a good academy and played a lot of senior football, which is exciting for us. We think he’s got a good future.”