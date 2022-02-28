Leyton Orient's Coleman ready for Colchester test

Leyton Orient's Ethan Coleman is looking forward to their trip to Colchester United, despite their latest setback at the weekend.

O's travel up the A12 on Tuesday after suffering a 1-0 home defeat against fellow strugglers Carlisle United on Saturday.

It was not the start interim manager Matt Harrold was hoping for, as Omari Patrick's fifth-minute goal secured the points for the Cumbrians at the Breyer Group Stadium, but Coleman is relishing their next challenge.

"The games come thick and fast, it's another great opportunity to turn the corner," he told the club website.

"We want to do it as quick as possible in the situation we're in and we feel like we will.

"We've got enough in the squad. We're in the relegation scrap now so we've got to dig deep, dig hard, get together again and try and turn it around."

Orient were left just three points above the relegation zone after suffering a ninth defeat in 11 outings and saw Theo Archibald sent off for two bookable offences early in the second half.

But Coleman was remaining positive, adding: "As a team we're gutted, we're all working really hard to turn the tide, turn it around.

"It will come, it's a difficult time, we're getting chances. I think the main thing is we're getting the chances. If we're not getting the chances we're in big trouble, but we are.

"Both chances we had in the first half, they're so close. It's disappointing but that's the minor details in football.

"Matty has done a great job since he has come in. I think he has done everything right, he's brought us all together. It's been a tough couple of days but we just have to bide our time and get through it and it will happen."

A crowd of 5,272 was in attendance and Coleman, who joined the club during the January transfer window, urged the O's fans to keep showing their support.

He said: "I've enjoyed the step up, I want to show the fans that I'm good enough to be here.

"It's difficult being on this tough run, you've just got to stick with it, that's all you can do. I've been in this position before over my short career. We can deal with it and we will.

"I felt like they were with us. It's massively important that they are behind us, they're creating the noise they did.

"In the last two minutes when we had a corner, they were singing really loud and I love to see that, it's fantastic and really boosts us so I want as much of that as possible."