Leyton Orient 'buzzing' under new head coach Wellens says Pratley

Experienced midfielder Darren Pratley has praised the impact of new head coach Richie Wellens after helping Leyton Orient pull away from the League Two relegation zone.

O's are unbeaten in five games under Wellens - and seven overall - and made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 success over Barrow last weekend.

After a midweek trip to Oldham Athletic, one of Wellens' former clubs, they are set to visit Walsall on Saturday and Pratley says there is a great atmosphere at the club.

"Since Richie has come in, the atmosphere around the place, the boys are playing with confidence and we look like every time we go forward we're going to score a goal," Pratley told the club website.

"The place is buzzing, like it was at the start of the season, everyone is happy and you can see the fans are going away happy, which hasn't happened in a long while.

"The gaffer has come in, he's a positive person and he wants us to go out and express ourselves from a good base, good structure, and everyone is enjoying it.

"He is not retired too long himself, he's just come out of the game and understands what the boys want. The boys want to be coached and long may that continue.

"We've got a way of playing now, which everyone can see and it's enjoyable to be part of.

"Matt (Harrold) and Brian (Saah) deserve a lot of credit, they got us playing again with a bit of confidence, having a structure, a way of playing. Richie has come in and nailed that down.

"The fans can see what we're trying to do. Sometimes you need that buy in. When there's a positive feel around the place, it's massive."

A crowd of over 6,000 saw goals from Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou - his sixth in seven games - secure their weekend win and 36-year-old Pratley says it's refreshing to see them expressing themselves.

Leyton Orient's Darren Pratley has played over 600 games in a career spanning all four divisions

He added: "The gaffer has come in and made sure the units are a bit more tighter, between the back, midfield and strikers, and that gives you a platform to go on and play.

"He's let the front boys go on and express themselves, you can tell they're enjoying themselves, they're playing well and scoring goals."

The recent upturn in results has seen O's move clear of the bottom two, with a chance of securing a top-half finish and giving hope for next season.

And Pratley, who has made 37 appearances this season, feels there is lots to feel positive about, adding: "It's a shame we're not quite going to do it this year, but the new gaffer and his ideas, I believe these boys will go on and be League One, Championship and some of them maybe Premier League players.

"It's a lot easier when you're winning games, travelling all around the country.

"Not only the team that are playing, the boys that are not playing. The boys not playing at the moment are keeping us on our toes. They're training well and that's hard to do. The gaffer has come in and done that well.

"It can be a bad atmosphere when you're losing games, but Richie seems to have got that right blend and it's a good place to be at the moment."