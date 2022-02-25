Leyton Orient have 'fresh start' under Harrold says Pratley

Darren Pratley says Leyton Orient have got a 'fresh start' under interim manager Matt Harrold as they prepare to host Carlisle United this weekend.

Harrold took over the first-team reins following the departure of Kenny Jackett in midweek, after O's fell to their eighth defeat in 10 League Two outings.

The 2-0 loss to Bristol Rovers left them five points above the relegation zone, where Carlisle currently find themselves ahead of the trip to the Breyer Group Stadium.

And Pratley knows the importance of Saturday's meeting, telling the club website: "We've got a fresh start now, a big game on Saturday against Carlisle and hopefully we can put it right because we need to, we've lost too many games.

"The people coming to the stadium, I'm sure they will understand the circumstances both teams are in - both near the bottom of the table, both don't want to be there, both got new managers, so normally you get that new manager buzz.

"Some times it can be two teams cancelling each other out, a bit nervous, don't want to lose the game. It's important we stick together on the pitch no matter what goes on.

"And the help of the fans, which has been brilliant all season, if they can stick with us as well and try and push us over the line, that will be great."

Pratley can understand the frustrations of the Orient supporters, who have not seen their side win since their December 7 success against Swindon, which left them in seventh place.

O's have scored just two goals in 11 games in all competitions since that date and the 36-year-old Pratley added: "We understand their frustration, I can guarantee there's not one fan out there that will be more disappointed or more upset than the players or myself.

"I take my job home. When we lose or play bad that sticks with me all week. I know it sticks with the fans as well but I take it very personally.

"It's not that we're not trying, the game on Tuesday we were trying, we couldn't score a goal and we end up losing the game.

"For the fans, I would say stick with us, which they have. Obviously they can voice their disappointment when things are not going well, but now the club situation it is at the moment, we all need to galvanise, be together and be a big strong unit and get out of this mess, because we're in a mess at the moment.

"All it takes is a goal and a win to change it and if we can do that with their support it can only be good for everyone."

A trip to fellow strugglers Colchester United follows on Tuesday, before O's entertain a Stevenage side who are currently below them on goal difference, the following weekend.

But Pratley says they cannot think about those games yet. All that matters is Saturday.

"I know it's a cliche but we have to take each game as it comes, we really do, especially in this league.

"Anyone can beat Anyone. You see some results and say 'how have they beat them?

"The run we're on at the moment, we can't look past Carlisle. It's important we get a positive result, get that connection back with the fans, get some positivity around the stadium, get behind Matt and get behind the team.

"I know he loves the club, he's starting his career as a manager and it's important he gets that support, that workrate and effort from the boys."