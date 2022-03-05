Leyton Orient 'showed great character' to snatch point against Stevenage

Connor Wood felt Leyton Orient showed great character to snatch a late point against Stevenage in League Two.

Ethan Coleman had salvaged a 2-2 draw with an injury-time goal at Colchester in midweek and Theo Archibald was the last-gasp hero this time against Boro.

Ruel Sotiriou had netted for O's in the first half, inbetween two Stevenage goals, as the relegation rivals shared the spoils.

And Wood said: "We've shown great character to come from behind twice, and get something out of the game.

"It's a bit of deja vu with the result on Tuesday against Colcester.

"I think they're teams we should be beating but with the run we've been on it's vital we don't lose. It's two big points for us this week and we've got through the week without a loss, so it's a positive to take out of it.

"There's plenty of stuff we need to work on and need to get going with a bit more intensity in games, especially at home, we can't afford to be going behind and chasing games. But all in all I think it's a vital point for us."

Wood had praise for young striker Sotiriou, who had also scored against Colchester, adding: "He's deserved the minutes that he has got in the last few games, I'm delighted for him that he's bagged another one today.

"It was a great finish on his left foot and hopefully he can carry on chipping in with goals and getting us points hopefully. All in all, I'm delighted for him."

Injury forced Wood to limp off midway through the second half, but he was happy to see his teammates battle to the final whistle to get some reward.

He said: "He come in a bit late and over the ball and caught me on the top of the ankle and I couldn't put weight through it, so it's obviously disappointing to come off in that kind of scenario.

"But it's stuff like that where we need everyone, all of the squad to be preparted and be ready because you never know what is going to happen and when you're called upon you need to be raring to go.

"For myself, it's disappointing to come off, I want to play as much as I can, but overall I'm delighted we've managed to get a point."