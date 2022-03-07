We must stay as positive as we can says Leyton Orient's Wood

Connor Wood says Leyton Orient's players must stay 'as positive as we can' in their battle to avoid relegation from League Two.

An injury-time goal from Theo Archibald salvaged a 2-2 draw with Stevenage on Saturday, after Ethan Coleman's late effort earned a point at Colchester in midweek.

O's have slipped to 20th place in the table, four points above the drop zone, but Wood says the squad's spirit can be key.

"It's a bit of relief with the way the game panned out and getting a goal so late on, but I think we need to demand more from each other and ourselves," he told the club website.

"The ultimate thing is we've got to stick together, with the remaining games that we've got.

"We need everyone to pull each other through and pick up as many points as we can, try and build a bit of momentum and stay as positive as we can and do our best to pick up points."

Leyton Orient's Ethan Coleman and Elliott List of Stevenage battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Archibald returned to the side having missed the trip to Colchester due to his red card against Carlisle.

And he marked his 24th birthday in style with a stunning equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with Wood adding: "We missed Theo earlier in the week and I said to him he is going to be vital for us in these games we've got left, to just get his head on it and focus on bringing the best version of himself into the game.

"Theo is a player where he can pop up at any time and produce something like that, so for him to do it late on is massive for us.

"I'm delighted that he has got a goal like that. Hopefully it's a boost of confidence for him and he can go on and have a really good run going into the end of the season."

Wood had limped off with an injury midway through the second half with O's trailing 2-1, after Luke Prosser and Luke Norris goals sandwiched a Ruel Sotiriou reply in an eight-minute spell in the first half.

But O's have a blank midweek before making the long trip to the north east to take on Hartlepool United on Saturday and Wood wants them to make the most of it.

He added: "It's been a while since we've had a full week to prepare, especially with everything that has gone on.

"I think it's going to be a massive week for us to go back to the drawing board and dust ourselves off and really look ahead to Saturday and have a full week of firstly recovering, but then secondly just getting our heads on it and ready to take the game to Hartlepool on Saturday."