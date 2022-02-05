Match Report
League Two
Leyton Orient F.C
Colchester United F.C
Sears 4
Leyton Orient sent to defeat by early Sears strike
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
An early goal from Freddie Sears was enough to send Leyton Orient to another League Two loss on Saturday.
Former West Ham youngster Sears struck after just four minutes in E10 and it proved enough to earn the visitors the points, as O's saw their promotion hopes further hit.
Kenny Jackett made four changes to his side from Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Bradford City, with Dan Moss, Matt Young, Shad Ogie and Jordan Brown coming in for Theo Archibald, Ethan Coleman, Dan Happe and Hector Kyprianou.
And Aaron Drinan's low cross for Otis Khan was put behind by the visiting defence, before Colchester opened the scoring on four minutes.
Sam Hornby saved from Drinan at Young's corner and Colchester countered, with the ball breaking to Sears to fire home from the edge of the box.
Drinan won another corner from Brown's excellent crossfield pass, but nothing came of it and Colchester countered once more before an offside flag was raised.
And Orient went close to levelling on 37 minutes when Khan found Drinan, who fired into the box but just beyond strike partner Harry Smith with the goal gaping.
Most Read
- 1 'Extremely dangerous' predator who raped and robbed women jailed
- 2 'Evil' predator jailed for battering and strangling lone woman
- 3 Travel Bulletin: Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington
- 4 Leyton Orient boss Jackett 'not focusing too much' on Colchester
- 5 Bow Lock killing: Trial date set for trio charged
- 6 Jailed in January: East London offenders locked up last month
- 7 'Anything is possible': Stepney grandma graduates with fashion degree
- 8 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Newham
- 9 We were fortunate to avoid FA Cup shock says West Ham boss Moyes
- 10 Former Redbridge youngster Fish lands Leyton Orient deal
Brown was left with a cut head after colliding with Cole Skuse and replaced by Kyprianou before the break.
Tyreik Wright fired well wide from distance as the half drew to a close, while Smith met Kyprianou's corner with a header, but was adjudged to have fouled Hornby.
Moss was booked for trying to stop a Colchester counter after the restart, but some neat inter play set Smith through, only for his cutback to fail to find a teammate.
Young's spectacular cross then found Drinan just before the hour mark, but his header was saved by Hornby.
And Hannant was unable to connect at the far post as Colchester created another just midway through the half.
Another fantastic through ball from Young found Drinan, who was denied by Hornby, before Smith made way for Ruel Sotiriou.
But Drinan was unable to connect with Khan's cross on 84 minutes and Lawrence Vigouroux made a fingertip save two minutes from time to deny Colchester a second.
Sotiriou's header from a Khan cross could not threaten Hornby as normal time drew to a close and O's could not profit from seven minutes of stoppage time as they were left empty handed once more.
Orient: Vigouroux, Smith (Sotiriou 79), Khan, Mitchell, Drinan, Moss, Pratley, Beckles, Young, Ogie, Brown (Kyprianou 41). Unused subs: Byrne, Reilly, Happe, Sweeney, Ray.