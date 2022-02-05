Leyton Orient sent to defeat by early Sears strike

Freddie Sears of Colchester United and Jordan Brown of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

An early goal from Freddie Sears was enough to send Leyton Orient to another League Two loss on Saturday.

Former West Ham youngster Sears struck after just four minutes in E10 and it proved enough to earn the visitors the points, as O's saw their promotion hopes further hit.

Cole Skuse of Colchester United and Jordan Brown of Leyton Orient battle for the ball

Kenny Jackett made four changes to his side from Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Bradford City, with Dan Moss, Matt Young, Shad Ogie and Jordan Brown coming in for Theo Archibald, Ethan Coleman, Dan Happe and Hector Kyprianou.

And Aaron Drinan's low cross for Otis Khan was put behind by the visiting defence, before Colchester opened the scoring on four minutes.

Matt Young of Leyton Orient and Luke Hannant of Colchester United in action

Sam Hornby saved from Drinan at Young's corner and Colchester countered, with the ball breaking to Sears to fire home from the edge of the box.

Drinan won another corner from Brown's excellent crossfield pass, but nothing came of it and Colchester countered once more before an offside flag was raised.

And Orient went close to levelling on 37 minutes when Khan found Drinan, who fired into the box but just beyond strike partner Harry Smith with the goal gaping.

Tommy Smith of Colchester United and Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brown was left with a cut head after colliding with Cole Skuse and replaced by Kyprianou before the break.

Tyreik Wright fired well wide from distance as the half drew to a close, while Smith met Kyprianou's corner with a header, but was adjudged to have fouled Hornby.

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient goes close against Colchester - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Moss was booked for trying to stop a Colchester counter after the restart, but some neat inter play set Smith through, only for his cutback to fail to find a teammate.

Young's spectacular cross then found Drinan just before the hour mark, but his header was saved by Hornby.

And Hannant was unable to connect at the far post as Colchester created another just midway through the half.

Shadrach Ogie of Leyton Orient and Luke Hannant of Colchester United compete - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Another fantastic through ball from Young found Drinan, who was denied by Hornby, before Smith made way for Ruel Sotiriou.

But Drinan was unable to connect with Khan's cross on 84 minutes and Lawrence Vigouroux made a fingertip save two minutes from time to deny Colchester a second.

Sotiriou's header from a Khan cross could not threaten Hornby as normal time drew to a close and O's could not profit from seven minutes of stoppage time as they were left empty handed once more.

Orient: Vigouroux, Smith (Sotiriou 79), Khan, Mitchell, Drinan, Moss, Pratley, Beckles, Young, Ogie, Brown (Kyprianou 41). Unused subs: Byrne, Reilly, Happe, Sweeney, Ray.



