Goal-shy Leyton Orient lacking confidence says Jackett

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett admitted his side needs goals to get some confidence after their 1-0 loss to Colchester United.

A fourth-minute early effort from Freddie Sears proved enough to seal the League Two points at the Breyer Group Stadium, as O's fired another blank and remained in 15th place, now 11 points off a play-off spot.

Jackett's men have managed just one goal in their last seven matches - from Darren Pratley at Bradford in midweek - and the boss said: "Our big chances fell to Aaron Drinan, who did play well, and I said to him only worry when you don't get chances, when you're not having shots.

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient goes close to a goal against Colchester United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"The one from the corner and then they've gone and got what was the winner straight away on the break is how it's going for us at the moment.

"But then his header and one-v-one with the keeper that he was putting away, so there are some big chances there. We needed it to give ourselves some confidence. Obviously at 1-0 down to get ourselves back in the game, although the first one was at 0-0.

"Some frustration at those chances and opportunities to lift us a little bit then after that, it looked like in terms of League Two nous, similar today than we have been for a few weeks as well."

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient goes close against Colchester United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jackett, who lost Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald to illness overnight, felt his side lacked balance once again, but took responsibility for the latest disappointment.

He added: "When we went behind there, we lost a little bit of confidence and too many players fighting their own individual battles and losing their way really.

"It's an experienced division and we've got too many people at the moment, learning on the job, or through injury or illness, it's just leaving us slightly unbalanced.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett looks on - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"That's not an excuse because we're disappointed with the form and as a manager I'm responsible for the form as well and it has to improve, I understand that and it's another disappointing loss.

"We're unbalanced at the moment and slightly young and while everybody is doing their best individually, collectively we can't find a way to get ourselves back into the game.

"The work rate and commitment was there. We did have clear cut chances, which there haven't been, but obviously we do need to take them. We lacked confidence as well and as the game wore on, they're managing the game very well and it made it difficult for us.

"We had two people ill overnight and it left us unbalanced. From the work we had done we had to change it again which is a little bit frustrating, but illnesses happen.

"We have other injuries at the moment and that's somewhat frustrating. There's key areas that we can't quite get right and we can't get balanced and solid and it's costing us at the moment."