Leyton Orient lose to Carlisle in Harrold's first game as boss

Matt Harrold saw his first game as interim manager of Leyton Orient end in defeat

Leyton Orient fell to a 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Carlisle United in Matt Harrold's first-game as interim manager.

Omari Patrick's fifth-minute goal proved the difference at the Breyer Group Stadium, leaving O's just three points above the relegation zone.

And the home side also saw Theo Archibald sent off for two bookable offences in the second half to compound their misery.

Harrold made two changes to the side beaten by Bristol Rovers in midweek, which led to the departure of Kenny Jackett, as Connor Wood and Hector Kyprianou came in for Ruel Sotiriou and Shadrach Ogie.

And the hosts went close early on as Harry Smith saw a header tipped over from a corner, before Patrick worked his way through on goal at the other end and beat Lawrence Vigouroux to put the Cumbrians ahead.

Kyprianou was unable to connect with a volley from Wood's cross, while Omar Beckles saw a header from a free-kick roll out of play midway through the half.

And O's went close to levelling on 26 minutes when Aaron Drinan beat his man and found Smith, whose header bounced over the bar.

Another Drinan cross bound for Smith was headed behind by a Carlisle defender, from which Drinan saw a header go just wide of the post.

Darren Pratley then rose highest to meet Drinan's cross but Howard held on in the visiting goal.

Archibald was booked soon after the restart and was given his marching orders four minutes later after receiving a second yellow card, which led to some protests from his teammates.

Vigouroux tipped Jordan Gibson's shot behind on 65 minutes, with Harrold sending Matt Young and Frank Nouble on in a double change to try and force an equaliser, as Drinan and Coleman made way.

O's went close again on 83 minutes when Sotiriou's half volley was palmed away by Howard and Pratley fired a free-kick over before Nouble's header was comfortably saved.

The hosts had penalty claims for handball waved away during six minutes of injury time, with George Ray seeing a header deflected behind from the resulting corner as O's finished empty handed again ahead of a trip to Colchester United on Tuesday.

Orient: Vigouroux, Khan, Ray, Beckles, Wood, Kyprianou (Sotiriou 61), Pratley, Coleman (Young 76), Drinan (Nouble 76), Smith, Archibald. Unused subs: Thompson, Ogie, Byrne, Brown.