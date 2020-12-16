News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient boss Embleton laments 'extremely frustrating' loss at Morecambe

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:06 PM December 16, 2020   
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Carabao Cup

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton expressed frustration at his side's defeat at Morecambe. - Credit: TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says last night’s loss at Morecambe might be the most frustrating result since he was permanently appointed. 

The O’s started brightly with Danny Johnson finding the back of the net in the 18th minute, before second half goals to Morecambe pair Sam Lavelle and Carlos Mendes Gomes secured the three points for the hosts. 

It was a disappointing result following the win over league leaders Newport on Saturday and saw Orient slip to 10th in the League Two table. 

Embleton told the club’s website it was an “extremely frustrating” night.

“There’s been worse performances by a long stretch but that’s probably why it’s so frustrating and so disappointing because I thought for 35 minutes we were outstanding - but that’s not enough,” he said.

“You need to be ruthless and kill a team off and if you don’t, don’t let it drift and let the opposition get back in."

Embleton compared the performance to the defeat at Scunthorpe 10 days earlier, lamenting his side’s failure to kill off the opposition and follow instructions after the break. 

“(Morecambe) rolled their sleeves up and had a real go at stopping us from playing just before half time," he said.

“We felt we had a way of managing that to get the ball up the pitch, to narrow some of the gaps in between us as a group defensively, and we didn’t follow the instruction. 

“For me, to not continue that performance and kill a team off is disappointing, and then to not follow the instructions in the second half is extremely frustrating."

Leyton Orient

