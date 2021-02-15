New signings 'settling in well' at Leyton Orient says boss
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient’s new signings are settling in well despite the ongoing restrictions and postponements, says head coach Ross Embleton.
The O’s brought in Dan Kemp, Nick Freeman, Adam Thompson and Tristan Abrahams in January to bolster their squad while they saw Josh Wright leave, and Jordan Maguire-Drew and Myles Judd go out on loan.
Orient have had their last two fixtures postponed - away to Carlisle United and Harrogate Town - and will now have to wait until Saturday when they host Port Vale at the Breyer Group Stadium.
Embleton said: “They’ve settled in well. I think the levels that we go to now and the amount of work we put in - I must thank all of the staff.
“Obviously the board for their support on bringing these players in, but also the work ethic that has gone in from the staff, and the details that we look into means that we’re in a very good position to recruit the right type of characters.
You may also want to watch:
“I think that has been a big thing that we’ve learnt since these guys have come in, it’s their intensity in terms of running around, and what they bring to both training and games.
“Their attitudes to being prepared, the dedication to their profession has been there for all of us to see, therefore they’ve settled in well albeit in a very disruptive period in terms of the amount of football we’ve been playing.
Most Read
- 1 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
- 2 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 3 Iron Maiden legends unite to save live music at band's Maryland birthplace
- 4 Three flee blaze at 20-storey Royal Docks tower block
- 5 Newham company boss in court over petition ruling breach
- 6 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
- 7 Manor Park man charged with Ilford murder
- 8 East Ham fraudster spent £176k on Manchester City winger's bank card
- 9 Southend Road and emission-based parking
- 10 Social media knife sales: Three from Newham charged after investigation
“At the same time with the weather it’s been tough to integrate them on the training pitch. The other thing that has really hit home for me is integrating people into anything at the moment is really tough.
“You look at a trip to Carlisle and you think that is a great opportunity for the players to bond but all of a sudden we’re sitting on two buses and the restriction of movement at the hotel is very difficult.
“It’s been different - like everything is at the moment - and we’re trying to find the best angles to find that team spirit and team bonding for the four new players and the existing group.
“It’s not been easy, but when you bring good people into anything, it does help that progress.”