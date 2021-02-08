Leyton Orient boss Embleton backing Cisse to become great again

Published: 12:00 PM February 8, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is backing defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse to return to his best although he knows everyone in the squad must help him in order to do so.

The 29-year-old joined the O’s in January 2020 on loan from Gillingham and put in some impressive displays before joining the club permanently.

This season he has been almost an ever-present in the team until the last few matches but has failed to live up to the expectations of last season.

Embleton said: “I think Cisse would even agree with that. I think partly the reason is people are targeting Cisse and, being brutally honest, the reason I brought him out the last couple of games is because I felt that Forest Green Rovers set up to make it really difficult for him.

“Teams try to press him, put passes into him and try shutting him down, in order to stop us playing. So the immediate thing you do when you have Hector Kyprianou sitting on the sidelines is to change the personnel.

“I felt for the first half hour on Tuesday night that Hector showed real good signs. We’ve got to help Cisse get through it and show a different angle to playing in another way - which we did at times today (Saturday) - where the burden isn’t on Cisse as much.

“I’m very confident in the player we’ve got at the club, I love working with him. His reaction when he comes out of the team is something that is fantastic and we haven’t had enough of that over the last couple of years.

“When someone gets dropped or left out their reaction isn’t to go help Hector to have the best game possible. The sole focus is on winning, putting in a performance, and wanting the team and the replacement to do well although also wanting to get back in the team.

“There is a lot more that Cisse gives us that people won’t see and I have no doubt that the more that we stick to the plan and we work towards certain elements, [the more chance] we’ll see the best of Cisse again in the not too distant future.”

Leyton Orient travel to Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon. They were due to face Carlisle United in mid-week but could have to make changes once again with Craig Clay and Sam Ling both doubtful.

"We’ll have to assess what that is like. Craig Clay felt it was more like over stretch.

“The same with Sam, he made a fantastic clearance in the first-half with his left foot and felt something in the top of his leg. He felt he could crack on in the second-half but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.”