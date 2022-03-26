Leyton Orient get better of Barrow for third straight win

Leyton Orient made it three wins in a row and extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with success over Barrow.

Second-half goals from Paul Smyth and Ruel Sotiriou sealed the points for the home side at a sunny Breyer Group Stadium as they hauled themselves further away from the relegation zone.

Head coach Richie Wellens made just one change from Tuesday's 3-0 win at Harrogate Town, as Smyth came in for Otis Khan.

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens issues instructions against Barrow - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And after a fairly quiet opening, the visitors had the first sight of goal when Josh Gordon headed over from a set-piece on seven minutes.

Lawrence Vigouroux was equal to John Rooney's free-kick soon after but O's had a chance on 14 minutes when Theo Archibald fed Sotiriou on the edge of the box and his shot deflected into the path of Aaron Drinan, whose effort was saved by Paul Farman.

Connor Wood of Leyton Orient and Remeao Hutton of Barrow battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Patrick Brough received a yellow card for a foul on Archibald, who found Sotiriou in space behind the visiting defence, only for the Cyrpus under-21 international to skew his shot wide.

Barrow forced a string of corners, before Darren Pratley was booked for a cynical challenge on 26 minutes and then blocked a volley by the unmarked Rooney in the box.

John Rooney of Barrow and Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Smyth then drew a foul from Jason Taylor, who had his name taken, and O's were inches away from breaking the deadlock as Sotiriou's free-kick cannoned off the crossbar.

Farman made a good save from Sotiriou's header, from Wood's cross on 34 minutes, and a quick counter-attack saw a pass for Drinan cut out at the vital moment at the expense of a corner.

The hosts had a great chance to open the scoring on 42 minutes when the ball broke to Drinan in the box, but his effort was blocked by a crowd of Barrow defenders.

Niall Canavan of Barrow and Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And the Irishman turned a fantastic cross from Archibald just wide of the post, after Aaron Amadi-Holloway had glanced an effort wide for Barrow, as it remained goalless at the interval.

O's made a bright start to the second half, as Wood produced a fantastic cross into the box which just evaded Drinan.

And Smyth saw his 49th-minute corner headed over the crossbar by Omar Beckles, as the hosts pushed for the breakthrough.

It came on 52 minutes as Smyth raced through and took a touch to beat Farman towards the left of the penalty area, before curling his shot above everyone and into the net from a tight angle.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient and Matthew Platt of Barrow battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And it was 2-0 just past the hour mark when the ball broke to Sotiriou in the box and he made space for himself, then buried his shot past Farman for his fifth goal in six games.

Smyth remained a thorn in the side of Barrow, showing great pace to beat his man before being fouled by Niall Canavan, who was booked.

And Wellens sent on Harry Smith for Archibald in the closing stages, before a double change saw George Ray replace Adam Thompson at the back and Khan come on for Smyth.

Attention now turns to Tuesday's trip to Oldham Athletic.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson (Ray 86), Smyth (Khan 86), Archibald (Smith 81), Drinan, Pratley, Beckles, Sotiriou, Ogie, Kyprianou. Unused subs: Sargeant, Nouble, Young, Coleman.

Attendance: 6,032.