Senda says O's must find rhythm very quickly or miss out on a good season

Published: 12:00 PM December 29, 2020

Leyton Orient assistant head coach Danny Senda insists they must start being more consistent or else miss out on the chance of having a good season.

The O’s are due to welcome Salford City to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday as they still chase down a play-off place despite being out of form at present.

League Two has been wide open so far this campaign with no one putting in too much consistency – meaning most sides could still bag themselves a spot in the play-offs.

But Senda knows they now they are approaching the New Year they must start putting in a good run of results to be one of those in the top seven come the end of the season.

“We know we’ve got goals in this team and we know we’ve got a group of players that can play at this level,” he said.

“We’re in a fortunate position this year where the league keeps offering us opportunities to put ourselves into good positions.

“But at some point that is going to end. We’ve talked about consistency, and that whoever puts in some consistency in this division will do well.

“It’s not a concern, we want to stop losing football matches, and we want to get back to winning games so we have to address it, and very quickly because time will run out.”

He added: “No one in that dressing room likes losing football matches, and there is a very clear structure that has been put in place by the manager.”

The O’s will have the majority of their current squad out of contract come the end of the season and that is something they are starting to assess heading into the January transfer window.

Leyton Orient attacker Lee Angol in action - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The club is obviously aware that there are areas that we would like to improve on, but that is up to the manager and Martin to discuss.

“Right now we’ve got to look at the group we have and the group we have on the pitch. When January comes around that is a bridge that the manager (Ross Embleton) and Martin (director of football, Martin Ling) will come across.”

Orient are due to face Southend United at home tonight (Tuesday) on the back of three consecutive defeats.