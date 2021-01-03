News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient keen to keep hold of striker Danny Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:43 AM January 3, 2021   
Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient striker Danny Johnson celebrating his goal against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient are determined to keep hold of in-form striker Danny Johnson and even strengthen the squad around him during the January transfer window. 

The 27-year-old has found the net 17 times already this season in all competitions and has been instrumental in the O’s success so far this season. 

Assistant head coach Danny Senda knows teams will be keeping tabs on the striker but they want to tie him down to a new contract while also helping him score more goals by adding more depth around him in the squad. 

“He’s one of the top goal scorers in the division, teams wants good players, no different to us as we want to strengthen and we want to get good players in,” Senda said. 

“Ideally Danny Johnson is someone we want to keep at this football club, he is a big asset to us, and we want to add to that as well and put even better players around Danny as well as to the good squad that we’ve got.” 

Leyton Orient

Author Picture Icon
