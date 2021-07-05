News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient are still in need of reinforcements before the season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM July 5, 2021   
Crewe Alexandra's Omar Beckles (left) and Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington during the Sky Bet Le

Crewe Alexandra's Omar Beckles (left) and Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington during the Sky Bet League One match at Gresty Road, Crewe. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient still need to bring in reinforcements as pre-season has begun ahead of the 2021/22 season. 

The O’s have made five new additions so far this summer, including Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles, Connor Wood, Paul Smyth and Aaron Drinan. 

This came on the back of the appointment of manager Kenny Jackett and a whole host of departures following the disappointment of not reaching the League Two play-offs last season. 

Orient currently have a squad made up of goalkeepers Sam Sargeant and Rhys Byrne, defenders Adam Thompson, Dan Happe, Beckles, Wood, Shadrach Ogie and Jayden Sweeney, midfielders Craig Clay, Ouss Cisse, Hector Kyprianou, Pratley and Dan Kemp. 

They also have three options up front in Ruel Sotiriou, Smyth, and Drinan while they have a few youth-team players involved in the squad at present. 

Defender Adam Thompson is still working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury last season and could miss the start of the campaign. 

“It’s been a long summer, I obviously haven’t been able to do anything or get away, I've had a little baby so he’s been distracting me and this has been keeping me busy,” he said.

“Hopefully it will all pay off soon and I'll be back.” 

New summer signing Beckles has also headed off on international duty with Grenada for the Concacaf Gold Cup where they take on Honduras, Qatar and Panama. 

It is only the third time Grenada have qualified to compete in the competition, which will be hosted in the United States. 

Beckles has made four international appearances so far in his career, but now faces his toughest test, with Grenada ranked the outsiders at the tournament. 

Thompson and Beckles look set to miss a chunk of pre-season leaving Orient light on options for when they come up against the likes of Dundee (last night), West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Maidenhead United, Gillingham and Heybridge Swifts. 

It has yet to be confirmed whether goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has rejected a contract offer from the O's but his existing contract has now expired.

The O's are also interested in Southend United right-back Elvis Bwomono.

