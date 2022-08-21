Davey delighted to deliver European 4x400m gold for Great Britain

Lewis Davey and Great Britain’s 400m runners scorched to a scintillating European gold in Munich – then roared they’re ready to take on the world next.

Newham & Essex Beagles star Davey, 21, helped Britain storm to 4x400m relay gold ahead of Belgium and France on Saturday.

Davey ran a red-hot split to combine with individual 400m gold medalist Matt Hudson-Smith, Charlie Dobson and Alex Haydock-Wilson and clock a season’s best time of 2:59.35.

World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith, 27, is the most experienced member of the team as Davey, Dobson, 22, and 400m bronze medallist Haydock-Wilson, 23, embark on their international careers.

And they reckon the sky is the limit after beating the Belgians in Bavaria and capping a memorable night for British sprinting.

Davey, the youngest of all Britain’s medal winners on the night, loved being a part of it and admits he’ll never forget sparkling under the iconic 1972 Olympic Stadium lights.

“This feels so special - one of the most special moments of my life so far,” he said.

“That was amazing out there and it hasn’t sunk in yet.

“I could see it happening, but actually to be in the thing is totally different another level. It feels amazing and incredible.”

Hudson-Smith added: “We’ve just beaten Belgium and we’re the top in Europe – it’s now time to take on the world.

“We’re a team of young guys and we’re going to grow and develop - everyone’s learning and we’re just going to get stronger.

“We came here to win, came here to dominate and we did exactly that.

“Last year no one would have thought we’d have a team or win a medal but we came here and showed them. We’re just going to keep going forward.”

Dobson, who finished fourth in Friday’s 200m final behind gold and silver medal-winning teammates Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, said: “This is a special team - we are all still quite young.

“We are lucky to have Matt [Hudson-Smith] as a mentor, and we are learning from [Martyn] Rooney as well who are teaching us all the time, and it's certainly working for us.

“That was honestly amazing. I haven't come down yet, I don't think I'll come down from it for a long time.

“It is an unreal feeling to be European champion, and it is an honour to do it with these boys. We are back!”

Hudson-Smith, Dobson, Davey and Haydock-Wilson combined to contribute to a medal-strewn night in Munich as Britain’s women also bagged 4x400m relay bronze in the following race.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin, Ama Pipi and Jodie Williams joined forces to clock the second fastest British time ever and finish behind the Netherlands and Poland.

While elsewhere, middle distance star and Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson claimed her first major outdoor title in the women’s 800m and steeplechaser Lizzie Bird won bronze in the gruelling 3000m contest in the final race of the evening.

*The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place from August 11-21 on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website.